Controversial by-laws that left tongues wagging

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 22:07 GMT +3

Nairobi city county speaker Beatrice Elachi (centre) is escorted to the Nairobi County Assembly after taking oath of office as the new speaker of the assembly on 6/9/17. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

City residents reacted with shock when the Nairobi county assembly last month unanimously passed a motion prohibiting commercial sex.

The motion was moved by Mwangi Njihia, who is the Member of County Assembly for Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course. The MCAs said most palatial homes and restaurants had been turned into brothels, and urged the county executive to strictly enforce city by-laws.

ALSO READ: How Nairobi residents are feeding on sick, dead animals

But this was not the only controversial by-law from the second county assembly. The assembly also passed a motion banning matatus from the Central Business District (CBD) and scrapping the zoning system, which takes effect on January 2.

"I am deeply concerned that the business is today happening rampantly and openly within our communities without repercussions as provided for in law. This assembly urges the executive to move with speed and enforce provisions of the law to deter sex work in the county," said Njihia on commercial sex ban.

He claimed that prostitution was rampant in areas such as Karen, Adams Arcade, Yaya and Hurlingham.

ODM nominated MCA Mellab Atema seconded the motion, citing culture erosion and asked the Government to help young boys and girls who are the most vulnerable.

Matatu ban

In September, Governor Mike Sonko barred all matatus with less than 60 passengers from operating in the centraCBD.

With the aim of addressing incessant traffic jams, the city boss gave orders that Public Service Vehicle operators would have to identify termini outside the CBD where they would pick and drop commuters.

He went a step further and called for the introduction of over 1,000 traffic marshals who were to be deployed by the county government to enforce the ban.

The Governor emphasised that it was only through order and discipline that all stakeholders could put an end to traffic congestion..

"This is only going to be possible by all players agreeing to co-operate to adopt a new way of operating, especially in the way passengers are picked and dropped, which contributes to nearly half of the traffic snarl-ups in the CBD," said Sonko.

The ban was in form of a gazette notice. Routes accessing the CBD from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru road were to be stationed at Murang'a Road (Fig Tree) terminus A.

All routes accessing the CBD from Thika Road, Kiambu Road and Ruiru were to be at Murang'a Road (Fig Tree) terminus B.

The zoning

Many were also taken aback after the assembly passed a motion that, if implemented, would see flats come up in the suburbs. The motion sought to introduce a new zoning system for city estates to address the high demand for housing.

Spring Valley, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Thompson, Woodley and Riverside Drive estates, which are part of Zone 4, will all experience radical changes once the county executive decides to implement the motion.

Zone 5, which includes Upper Spring Valley, Kyuna, Loresho, Lavington/Benard Estate and upper Spring Valley, will also be affected. Zone 15 that includes Dagoretti is also in the plan.

Waithaka MCA, who was the mover of the motion, observed that the city had not had a comprehensive plan since 1973. The 1973 plan expired in 2000.

"The growth rate is piling pressure on low-density residential areas and we should review the zoning policy to allow development of affordable multi-dwelling housing there," said Waithaka.