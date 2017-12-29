City assembly stirs debate with ban on sex trade Next Story
Watchman prevents robbery at KCB bank in Kerugoya town Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Coffee factories in Kisii and Nyamira face closure over environmental pollution

By Edwin Nyarangi | Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 20:37 GMT +3
Picture of dump the site. [Photo by Jonah Onyango/Standard]

Coffee factories in Kisii and Nyamira counties are at risk of being closed down or slapped with lawsuits for causing massive environmental pollution.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) claimed coffee millers in the two counties have for years been responsible for water pollution.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses petition challenging Governor Ongwae's victory

Kisii County Director of Environment Tom Togo told The Standard that the management of the coffee factories in the region had been notified of the move, adding that locals had been complaining about them.

“Most of the coffee factories discharge effluent directly or indirectly into the rivers, contaminating the water. Most of them have obsolete equipment that need upgrading to factor in waste management systems,” said Mr Togo.

He noted that most tea factories in the two counties had adhered to environment guidelines by having in built waste management and effluent treatment plants.

Concerns about the outdated coffee factories were captured in a report by a task force formed by Kisii Governor James Ongwae in 2013 to look into the challenges facing the coffee industry.

The task force recommended that the county government conducts an audit and needs assessment of machinery of all the factories and also assist in the establishment of modern coffee processing factories.

Nema Chief Enforcement Officer Robert Orina urged factories to put the necessary waste disposal infrastructure in place and not wait to face legal action.

“Installation of effluent treatment plants is key in utilisation of waste which could turn out to be a resource through recycling of waste. What was initially seen as a burden to the factories could turn out to be a cost cutting measure, a raw material or a source of revenue,” he said.

Factories in the region include Kebacha, Ngege, Kiogo, Enkurongo and Nyabonge.

ALSO READ: Two people perish in Keroka accident

RELATED TOPICS:
environmental pollution
coffee factories
kisii county
nyamira county

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Slow start in Kisii as CS Matiang’i assures Kenyans of security

Slow start in Kisii as CS Matiang’i assures Kenyans of security

One person dies, 21 hospitalised after consuming poisoned food

One person dies, 21 hospitalised after consuming poisoned food

Judge grants time to Governor Ongwae's counsel to conclude negotiations with petitioner

Judge grants time to Governor Ongwae's counsel to conclude negotiations with petitioner

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

ST.Mary's Row:Service have resumed albeit not fully
KTN NEWS / 1 hour ago

ST.Mary's Row:Service have resumed albeit not fully

Renovations continue on Safaricom Stadium Kasarani
KTN NEWS / 16 hours ago

Renovations continue on Safaricom Stadium Kasarani

Fifa Best beat Kingstone to claim a spot in Koth Biro Tournament semi-finals
KTN NEWS / 17 hours ago

Fifa Best beat Kingstone to claim a spot in Koth Biro Tournament semi-finals

Focus on Chalbi Desert home of Kenya's Ostriches and Grevy's zebras
KTN NEWS / 17 hours ago

Focus on Chalbi Desert home of Kenya's Ostriches and Grevy's zebras

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited