KPC assures the country on fuel supply during festive season

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 22nd 2017 at 23:18 GMT +3

Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang

Kenya Pipeline has given assurance that there is sufficient supply of fuel to meet domestic and regional demand during the festive season.

KPC’s current stock position indicates that there is over 53 million litres of petrol, more than 53 million litres of diesel and over 71 million litres of jet fuel available at various depots throughout the country.

According to KPC, the current stocks are expected to last up to 12 days. Already, there are ships in Mombasa carrying 248 million litres of diesel, 141 million litres of petrol and 45 million litres of jet fuel waiting to discharge into the KPC system.

“We have put in place adequate measures to ensure that all our depots continue to operate,” said KPC’s Managing Director Joe Sang.

An additional 253 million litres of super petrol, 311 million litres of diesel and 197 million litres of jet fuel are expected to be delivered in January 2018.