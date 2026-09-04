Pepeta free data offer: Bet Sh50, get 50MB daily with Dandia data Dailee

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Pepeta has teamed up with Safaricom to launch Dandia Data Dailee, a first-of-its-kind offer that rewards sportsbook players with 50MB of free data every day when they place a sportsbook bet worth Sh50 or more on the Pepeta App.

And the best part? The data is yours to use however you want: follow your bet on Pepeta as well as play your favourite Crash or casino games -killing two birds with one stone?

It's a simple idea, but it says a lot about where Pepeta is heading in Kenya's online betting space.

What is dandia data dailee?

Dandia Data Dailee is a daily data reward promotion from Pepeta, powered by a partnership with Safaricom. Here's how it works:

Download the Pepeta App and log in to your account. Place a sportsbook bet of KSh50 or more on any market. Receive 50MB of free Safaricom data for the day — automatically. How many times? As many as you can

No complicated bundle purchases. No redemption codes. Just play, get your data, and carry on.

For a country where mobile internet powers almost everything we do, it's a surprisingly relevant addition. And because the data isn't restricted to the platform, your 50MB is truly your 50MB.

Why Pepeta is becoming Kenya's betting platform to watch

Pepeta has been making plenty of noise in recent months, steadily building a reputation around something increasingly important to online players: making the betting experience easy and enjoyable.

A mobile-first platform built for speed

The Pepeta interface is designed to get players where they want to go quickly, with:

Easy navigation — find your market in seconds

A mobile-first experience — built for how Kenyans actually bet

Quick deposits — top up and play without delays

Instant withdrawals — because nobody wants to spend ten minutes figuring out where their winnings went

A sportsbook that just got serious

Pepeta's latest upgrade brings its sportsbook into a different conversation. Players can now access:

Live and in-play betting — bet as the action unfolds

Cash-out — take control of your bets before full time

Virtual sports — non-stop action, any time of day

Competitive odds across a wider selection of markets

It's a different way of betting, and one that fits the way football is consumed today — constantly, socially, and from the palm of your hand.

Winning isn't just about the bet

Pepeta isn't simply trying to get people to download another betting app. It's building an experience that gives players a reason to keep coming back.

The brand has built its personality around being fun, accessible and customer-centric, with a customer service team that is available and willing to actually help when players need assistance.

Rather than trying to shout louder than everyone else, Pepeta concentrates on the things players actually notice:

How quickly they can place a bet How easily they can navigate the platform How fast they can access their money Whether someone is available when they need help — and now, whether their next bet comes with a little extra data

That may explain why Pepeta has increasingly become a name to watch in Kenya's gaming space.

How to get free data on Pepeta: Quick recap

Step Action 1 Download the Pepeta App 2 Register or log in to your account 3 Place a sportsbook bet of KSh50 or more 4 Receive 50MB of free Safaricom data for the day

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Pepeta's Dandia Data Dailee offer?

Dandia Data Dailee is a promotion from Pepeta, in partnership with Safaricom, that awards players 50MB of free data every day when they place a sportsbook bet of KSh50 or more on the Pepeta App.

Can I use the free data outside the Pepeta App?

Yes. The 50MB is not restricted to the platform. You can use it for anything — streaming, social media, messaging or browsing.

How much do I need to bet to qualify?

A sportsbook bet of Sh50 or more placed on the Pepeta App qualifies you for the daily 50MB reward.

Does Pepeta offer live betting?

Yes. Pepeta's upgraded sportsbook includes live and in-play betting, cash-out, virtual sports and competitive odds across a wide range of markets.

How fast are withdrawals on Pepeta?

Pepeta offers instant withdrawals, so you can access your winnings without unnecessary waiting.

Final word: Get in the game with Pepeta

For a brand that believes winning is for everyone, Pepeta is making a convincing case that a great betting experience should be for everyone too.

The next time your team is playing and you find yourself thinking, "I need to check those odds," Pepeta is your home for the best sportsbook experience in Kenya.

Download the Pepeta App today, place a bet of KSh50 or more, and enjoy 50MB of free data every day with Dandia Data Dailee.

Must be 18 years or older to bet. Please play responsibly. Betting is addictive and can be harmful.