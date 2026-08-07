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Pepeta makes deposits easier for Airtel users with new paybill number 779900

By Airtel Kenya | Aug. 7, 2026
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Depositing into your Pepeta account has just become faster and more convenient for Airtel Money users in Kenya. Pepeta is pleased to introduce its new Airtel Money Paybill Number: 779900, giving players another quick, secure, and reliable way to fund their accounts.

Whether you’re placing your first bet, enjoying casino games, or topping up before a big sporting event, Pepeta now offers a seamless deposit experience through both Airtel Money and M-PESA, making it easier than ever to get in the game.

Introducing Pepeta’s Airtel Money paybill: 779900

Pepeta continues to invest in making online betting and gaming more accessible for Kenyan players. The launch of the Airtel Money Paybill Number 779900 means Airtel subscribers can now deposit funds directly into their Pepeta wallets in just a few simple steps.

The new Airtel Paybill works similarly to Pepeta’s existing M-PESA Paybill, providing a familiar and user-friendly payment process.

Pepeta Airtel Money Paybill Number: 779900

This new payment option complements Pepeta’s existing deposit methods, giving customers greater flexibility regardless of their preferred mobile money provider.

Why Airtel users will love the new paybill

The new Airtel Money Paybill offers several benefits:

  • Fast and secure deposits
  • Simple payment process
  • Available anytime, anywhere in Kenya
  • No complicated banking procedures
  • Convenient for both new and existing Pepeta customers
  • Works similarly to the familiar M-PESA Paybill process

With mobile money becoming the preferred payment method for millions of Kenyans, Pepeta continues to enhance the customer experience by supporting both major mobile payment platforms.

How to deposit using Airtel Money

Depositing is quick and easy:

  1. Open your Airtel Money menu.
  2. Select Paybill.
  3. Enter the Pepeta Paybill Number: 779900.
  4. Enter your account details as required.
  5. Enter the amount you wish to deposit.
  6. Confirm the transaction.
  7. Your funds will reflect in your Pepeta account shortly.

Once your deposit is successful, you’re ready to enjoy Pepeta’s wide range of sports betting and casino entertainment.

More ways to enjoy Pepeta

Pepeta offers an exciting betting and gaming experience with:

  • Live sports betting
  • Football betting markets
  • Aviator and crash games
  • Casino games
  • Virtual sports
  • Promotions and bonuses
  • Mobile-friendly betting platform

Whether you’re betting from home or on the move, Pepeta provides a fast and reliable platform designed for Kenyan players.

Share the news with friends

Know someone who uses Airtel Money?

Share the exciting news that Pepeta now supports Airtel Money deposits through Paybill Number 779900.

Spread the word on:

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Telegram
  • X (formerly Twitter)

Help your friends discover an easier way to deposit and enjoy everything Pepeta has to offer.

Play responsibly

While betting can be an enjoyable form of entertainment, it should always remain just that, entertainment.

Pepeta encourages all customers to gamble responsibly by:

  • Only betting what they can afford to lose.
  • Setting spending and time limits.
  • Never chasing losses.
  • Taking regular breaks.
  • Seeking help if gambling stops being enjoyable.

Betting is strictly for persons aged 18 years and older.

If you ever feel that gambling is becoming a problem, consider taking a break and seeking support from responsible gambling organizations.

Experience Faster Deposits Today

The launch of Pepeta’s Airtel Money Paybill Number 779900 marks another step towards making deposits simpler, faster, and more convenient for players across Kenya.

Whether you use Airtel Money or M-PESA, funding your Pepeta account has never been easier.

Deposit today using Airtel Money Paybill Number 779900 and enjoy a smooth, secure betting experience with Pepeta.

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Related Topics

Airtel Money Airtel Money Paybill Airtel Pepeta Airtel Pepeta Account
.

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