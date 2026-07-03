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KCA University unveils Korean language centre to equip graduates global competitive edge

By KCA University | Jul. 3, 2026
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KCA University has officially commissioned a Korean Language Centre at the Main Campus in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled by Korea’s Ambassador to Kenya Kang Hyung-shik, who was the chief guest at the university’s 20th graduation.

The envoy was accompanied by the Chancellor, FCPA Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno, Vice Chair of the University Council Lyn Mengich and Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaiah Wakindiki.

Dr Oduor-Otieno said KCA remains firmly fixed on the future of higher education.

According to him, this strategic masterpiece deepens bilateral partnerships while establishing a world-class hub for cross-cultural intelligence in East Africa.

He said as higher education shifts toward internationalisation, the KCA University Korean Language Centre will serve as a career accelerator.

“By seamlessly pairing technical degrees with formal Korean language proficiency, KCA University gives its graduates an unmatched competitive edge in the global market,” he said, adding, “The centre directly positions the institution as a leading nurturer of global citizens equipped to navigate multinational environments.”

The centre’s impact extends far beyond language acquisition. Backed by the South Korean Embassy, it creates a structured gateway for faculty and students to access fully funded scholarships, advanced scientific research grants, and direct corporate linkages with global giants like Samsung, LG, and Hyundai.

Furthermore, it provides KCA University staff with a collaborative platform to lead internationalised academic exchanges, securing KCA University's status as a top-tier global research institution. The Korean Language Centre stands as a permanent legacy, empowering young change-makers to advance knowledge and drive change.

“This Korean Language Centre represents our commitment to institutional internationalisation and academic innovation. By providing a platform where cultural intelligence meets technical capability, we are ensuring that a KCA University degree remains a highly respected, premium asset that carries immense currency across the global corporate landscape,” said Dr Oduor-Otieno.

His sentiments were echoed by Ambassador Kang Hyung-shik, who said the launch marks a historic milestone in the 60-year bilateral relationship between Kenya and the Republic of Korea.

“By establishing this centre, KCA University is not just teaching a language; it is opening a structural gateway for youth to access global scholarships, collaborative research and direct career pathways within the world's leading technological ecosystems,” he said, adding, “We are proud to partner with an institution that deliberately grooms its students to think and succeed.

The Vice-Chair of the University Council, Lyn Mengich, said from a governance perspective, the University Council's mandate is to continuously expand the frontiers of opportunity for our students and faculty.

“This centre is a strategic investment that directly responds to the shifting demands of the international job market. By embedding global linguistic and cultural competencies into our ecosystem, we are giving our graduates an undeniable, unmatched competitive edge that will allow them to lead and disrupt industries worldwide,” she said.

Vice Chancellor and CEO Isaiah Wakindiki, PhD, in his remarks said, “This centre is that critical nutrient enrichment for our academic offering. We are not just training students to fit into local corporate spaces; we are deep-rooting them with cross-cultural fluency so they can alter the chemistry of whatever global environment they step into.”

About KCA University

KCA University is a leading private chartered University established under the University Act, CAP 210, Laws of Kenya and authorised by the Commission for University Education (CUE) in Kenya to offer a wide range of market-driven programmes that aim to foster the realisation of sustainable economic development.

Our courses range from Certificate to Post-graduate in the areas of Business, Technology, Liberal Arts, Education and Social Sciences.

The university has graduated 2,906 students in the July 2026 graduation ceremony.

For media information: www.kcau.ac.ke For media inquiries: [email protected]

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Related Topics

KCA University KCA University Korean Language Centre KCA University-Korea Partnership KCA Cross-cultural Intelligence
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