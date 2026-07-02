TECNO advances practical agentic AI with expanded Ellaclaw capabilities

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TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, has showcased the next stage of evolution for TECNO EllaClaw, its exploratory Beta-stage mobile AI agent designed to bring practical agentic AI into everyday mobile experiences.

As AI moves from simple conversation to more proactive support, EllaClaw reflects TECNO’s Practical AI vision: making advanced AI more useful, accessible and relevant for users in emerging markets, including Kenya. The latest evolution focuses on helping users complete everyday tasks more smoothly, from cross-app assistance to foundational device management such as mobile data, battery life and storage optimisation.

For Kenyan users who depend on their phones to manage work, business, family, travel, content and communication, EllaClaw points to a future where AI can understand intent, support multi-step tasks and reduce digital friction while keeping the user in control. Operating as an advanced cloud-based agent, EllaClaw is designed to work efficiently in the background, with strict permission safeguards and confirmation-first controls for sensitive actions.

With TECNO EllaClaw, we are exploring how agentic AI can become genuinely practical in real mobile life. Our goal is to create AI that helps simplify everyday tasks, reduce friction and make advanced experiences more accessible, while ensuring transparency and user control remain central to the experience.”

One-tap phone caretaker: Smarter everyday device support

Powered by more than 40 Smart Skills, TECNO EllaClaw introduces deep system-level intelligence designed to act as a practical device caretaker. With simple prompts, EllaClaw can support Smart CleanUp Boost to help resolve system lag by freeing up RAM and CPU resources, Smart Power Drain Check to identify power-hungry apps and support longer usage, and Instant Cool-down Relief during high-demand tasks by optimising background activity.

For mobile-first markets, Smart Data Guardian adds everyday value by monitoring mobile data consumption against personal usage habits, helping users better manage data use and reduce data anxiety. To balance this intelligence with user control, EllaClaw follows a confirmation-first approach for major system adjustments, keeping users informed before key actions are completed.

Proactive AI that makes every day easier

EllaClaw combines system-level intelligence with persistent memory, safely learning user habits and preferences over time. This allows the agent to support recurring everyday needs, from morning briefings that bring together calendars, itineraries, weather and curated news, to trip preparation assistance that can help arrange rides, set departure alarms and organise schedules into clearer, more actionable plans.

The agent can also support more personal routines by helping users stay connected with loved ones, monitor real-time weather changes and receive reminders to reach out to family members or partners. This adds a more human dimension to practical mobile AI, making the technology feel less like a tool and more like a helpful daily companion.

Cross-App intelligence that bridges daily digital tasks

A key breakthrough of the upgraded EllaClaw lies in its ability to securely bridge different software ecosystems. With opt-in access, EllaClaw is designed to interact with third-party app categories such as shopping, transportation, food delivery, smart home and instant messaging. Rather than operating as a black-box AI, it uses non-intrusive GUI comprehension to navigate apps in a visible, human-like way, so users can follow each step and remain in control.

With this secure foundation, EllaClaw can support natural-language tasks such as one-sentence ride hailing, connected device status checks and shopping assistance that helps users find suitable product options inside e-commerce environments. The result is a more intuitive AI experience that can simplify the kind of app-to-app switching many users already do every day.

While currently an exploratory concept undergoing internal testing and closed beta development, TECNO EllaClaw demonstrates TECNO’s commitment to democratising advanced, seamless mobile experiences for a broader global audience. More details on its capabilities and future availability will be shared as development progresses.

The writer is the TECNO General Manager