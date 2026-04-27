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SportPesa Premier League has officially crowned its February award winners for player and manager of the month. With Kariobangi Sharks, 18-year-old Humphrey Aroko is proving that age is just a number. On the other end, a former Shaban FC tactician, Peter Okidi, walked away with the top honours, leading the team to four wins without conceding a goal.

February has been a very competitive month for the teams. This has resulted in a tough fight for the best players and managers aiming for the Sportpesa monthly awards. where each one aims at the winner's prize of Sh50,000 for the players and Sh60,000 for the manager. For the duo Aroko and Okidi, this has become a game-changer, putting them on the map.

The unlikely victor for Peter Okidi

A twist has been witnessed as Peter Okidi was crowned manager of the month despite having no team at the moment. This is a shock for many following a dismissal by Shabana FC on March 17th, 2026, after losing two consecutive games in March. He stood at the podium to accept his award just days after parting with the club.

His win comes after helping his former team win all the games in February without conceding a goal. The former tactician's guidance for Shaban was impenetrable due to his defensive tactics. This enabled them to secure the 3rd position on the league table. This award has put him on the map, making him the highly sought-after tactician in the league.

Humphrey Akoro, the 18-year-old star boy

At just 18, Akoro is the standout wonder kid of the season. A student at Highway Secondary School, with a very promising rise ever since leading his school to the 2024 national title. His performance in February was not just a coincidence but a well-deserved, award-winning performance.

With 13 goals across all competitions this season, he has become the most prolific midfielder in the country. The future for this star boy looks bright. He's already attracting scouting interest from European clubs like AIK in Sweden. This has led to a resurgence for Kariobangi Sharks as Akoro becomes the engine behind their good performance in the league.

Who did they beat?

February was a very competitive month, with many possible winners for the monthly awards. With a huge player's shotlist from the SportPesa League, like Enoch Morison from Gor Mahia and Jeo Waithira from Muranga Seals. Who made a huge impact for their team, seeming to be the favourites to win. Despite this, Akoro was selected as a result of his huge contribution to Kariobangi Sharks' goals for the month, having 2 goals and 2 assists.

On the other end, the managers' shortlist was more of the unbeaten. This clash of major coaches like Charles Akonnor from Gor Mahia, who won the award in January. And William Muluya for Kariobangi Sharks, who was nominated for his efforts in securing a place in the mid-table. Peter Okidi won from the huge volume of perfection, leading a month of clean sheets and 4 wins.

Financial boost and motivation

In the Kenyan Premier League, where many clubs struggle with consistent salary payments, a Sh50,000 bonus is significant. The existence of this cash prize creates a league inside a league as players fight for 3 points while fighting to be the best individual performer in the country. This discourages taking games off as every goal, assist, or clean sheet counts toward the monthly tally.

The visibility of these ceremonies on social media, TV news, and even blog posts helps build the brands. These player and coach awards have made it possible for smaller club players to know that they have an equal chance of winning the money. By offering these incentives, the SportPesa league aligns with major global leagues like the English Premier League.

Conclusion

The crowning of both Humphrey Akoro and Peter Okidi as the award winners is a powerful reminder of the talent and drama in the SportPesa League. For Akoro, this recognition of his status as Kenya’s most exciting wonderkid portrays that elite skills can come even from a high schooler. The ability to outshine established veterans like Enock Morrison has portrayed the shifting guard in Kenyan football for younger players.

The financial backing by SportPesa ensures that this excellence is rewarded and motivated. As the trophies are handed over, the focus shifts to the unfolding drama of the march fixtures. This is making the race for the March awards filled with high tension from the competition.