Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan boxer Rayton Okwiri in a past event. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

After one year in the cold, former World Boxing Council Africa super middleweight champion Rayton Okwiri has clinched a date for a world title fight.

Okwiri is set to face Nathaniel Suppey of Ghana in a World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight title fight at The Age, South C, Nairobi on November 28.

The Kenyan professional fighter is keen to win the match against the West African to keep alive his long-held dream of winning a world title before he hangs up his gloves.

“It comes at a time when I’m equally fit and ready for a serious match that should shape my professional career after a long lay-off from crucial bouts this year,” Okwiri told Standard Sports.

The Kenya Prisons Service senior sergeant boxer, who hailed the support he has received from his employers in the past seven years as a professional boxer, said he is ready for the eight-round fight.

The fight is among the curtain-raiser bouts ahead of the main event that day.

Okwiri, 40, who crossed over to the paid ranks in 2017, has had 14 fights, winning 12 (with seven knockouts), losing one and drawing the other in a career that spans nine years.

The Olympian's last fight was against compatriot Mohammed Sebyala at Masshouse in Nairobi in November last year, which Okwiri won on points.

On his part, Suppey holds an undefeated professional record of 10 fights, winning all of them (with a high percentage of knockouts) in 10–0–0 from 2024 to 2026.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian fighter has been active between middleweight and light heavyweight within the three years of his professional career.

In Suppey’s last fight in April 2026 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, he beat compatriot Prince Kamaldeen Mohammed on a split-points decision after earlier securing successive knockout wins against Felix Mankatah, Odalai Lamptey, Kwesi Tutu, Daniel Tetteh, and Nathaniel Sosu across various locations in Accra, Tarkwa, and Kumasi.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Rayton Okwiri Nathaniel Suppey Kenyan Professional Boxing WBA Middleweight Title Fight
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved