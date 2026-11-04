Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan boxer Rayton Okwiri in a past event. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

After one year in the cold, former World Boxing Council Africa super middleweight champion Rayton Okwiri has clinched a date for a world title fight.

Okwiri is set to face Nathaniel Suppey of Ghana in a World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight title fight at The Age, South C, Nairobi on November 28.

The Kenyan professional fighter is keen to win the match against the West African to keep alive his long-held dream of winning a world title before he hangs up his gloves.

“It comes at a time when I’m equally fit and ready for a serious match that should shape my professional career after a long lay-off from crucial bouts this year,” Okwiri told Standard Sports.

The Kenya Prisons Service senior sergeant boxer, who hailed the support he has received from his employers in the past seven years as a professional boxer, said he is ready for the eight-round fight.

The fight is among the curtain-raiser bouts ahead of the main event that day.

Okwiri, 40, who crossed over to the paid ranks in 2017, has had 14 fights, winning 12 (with seven knockouts), losing one and drawing the other in a career that spans nine years.

The Olympian's last fight was against compatriot Mohammed Sebyala at Masshouse in Nairobi in November last year, which Okwiri won on points.

On his part, Suppey holds an undefeated professional record of 10 fights, winning all of them (with a high percentage of knockouts) in 10–0–0 from 2024 to 2026.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian fighter has been active between middleweight and light heavyweight within the three years of his professional career.

In Suppey’s last fight in April 2026 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, he beat compatriot Prince Kamaldeen Mohammed on a split-points decision after earlier securing successive knockout wins against Felix Mankatah, Odalai Lamptey, Kwesi Tutu, Daniel Tetteh, and Nathaniel Sosu across various locations in Accra, Tarkwa, and Kumasi.