Stage set for Nakuru junior boxing tourney

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Sombea Boxing Club coordinator Martin Luther guides junior boxers through a training session at New Ziwani Market Hall in Nakuru as they prepare for the inaugural Under-19 Boxing Championships. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The same age and weight set rule will apply in the inaugural Under-19 Boxing Championships at New Ziwani Market Hall in Nakuru this weekend.

It means boxers of the same age and weight qualify to box each other as opposed to the same weight but different age boxing one another, as has always been in normal matches, a statute by International Boxing Association (IBA).

Coordinator Martin Luther said they’ll be applying World Boxing (WB) rules in this tournament with an aim to encourage more youngsters to venture into the sport.

“We cannot allow a boxer aged 27 to play an opponent aged 18 just because all of them belong to the lightweight (60 kg) category. To us, that will not apply here according to WB rules,” Luther pointed out at a press conference.

Seven clubs from across the country have so far confirmed participation.

They include hosts Sombea Boxing Club, Lamu County, Kisumu County, Havana Boxing Club of Mombasa, Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club, Flamingo and Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) Boxing Clubs.

They’ll compete in three categories namely; Under 19 (17-19 years), Under 15 (14-15 years), and Under 13 (below 13 years).

Luther confirmed getting blessings of the Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK), who’ll provide referees and judges within the two days.

“BFK confirmed to us they’ll provide referees and judges who must be Star Two and Three to guarantee these youngsters and all participants fair officiating,” he stated.

Luther said they have undertaken these steps to stem fluctuation of boxers in the county, which for decades was the granary and home of Kenya’s prominent boxers.

“We must start from somewhere and through these youth tournaments as we safeguard production and supply of boxers as they grow up the ranks to become international stars,” said Sombea Boxing Club boss.