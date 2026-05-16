Okong'o leads experienced boxers into finals

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Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat of Gabon in action at Kasarani Stadium last year. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Africa Boxing Championships middleweight champion Edwin Okong’o stormed into the finals in the first leg of the National Boxing League in Nakuru yesterday.

Okong’o, who boxes for Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), defeated policeman Steve Onyango on a unanimous points decision.

Okong’o will face Evans Bosire of Nakuru ABC in the finals this afternoon.

Bosire walked over to Ken Omollo of Kibra.

In the cruiserweight (86kg) division, Humphrey ‘Jakababa’ Ochieng’ of Kenya Police registered his first victory of the season to progress into the finals.

Ochieng’, who had a difficult last season in light heavyweight (81kg), beat Abdalla Juma of Meru 5-0.

Ochieng had said he was ready to improve on his performance in this new weight and, therefore, was keen for a win, and it came to pass.

“I’ll be keen on the weight champion Chris Ochanda in future matches,” he had said.

And true to his word, Jakababa will clash with Chris Ochanda of KDF in the finals. Ochanda defeated Glenstone Agade of Nairobi in another semi-final match.

And in the heavyweight (91kg), Africa Zone Three silver medallist Peter Abuti stopped policeman John Oyugi in round two on Referee Stop Contests (RSC).

The second day of the event still produced many RSCs’ verdicts, even among the experienced boxers.

In the heavyweight (91kg) division, policeman John Oyugi also lost on RSC in Round Two against experienced Peter Abuti of KDF.

And in the super heavyweight (over 91kg), Kenya Open champion Clinton Macharia of Police received a 4-1 win over Geoffrey Oyuku of KDF.