'King' George set to tussle for Super Welterweight title against Tanzanian Mchunguzi

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From left: Former national lightweight champion George 'King' Onyango, Kenya Professional Boxing Commission President Reuben Ndolo and Benjamin Mchunguzi of Tanzania at the Weigh-In ceremony in Nairobi on May 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former national lightweight champion George 'King' Onyango says he is ready for war in the fourth edition of Kalakoda Promotion's Nightmare In Nairobi boxing fights set for Friday in the Kenyan capital.

Onyango has sharpened his punches ahead of the 10-round East and Central Africa Super Welterweight title bout against Benjamin Mchunguzi of Tanzania.

The Umoja estate finest says Mchunguzi should be ready for the heat that will be cranked in the ring, adding that the Tanzanian will have nowhere to hide.

"It's either he retires or be saved from the jaws of death by the referee. This is the reason I'm calling upon my fans to come early, because Mchunguzi will not last beyond the fifth round. It will be a very big KO," Onyango told Standard Sports at the Weigh-In ceremony held in Nairobi on Thursday.

"I have studied him (Mchunguzi), I know he won't manage to contain power from my fists, the fury will engulf him. And to my lovely fans, continue showing up. I love your loyalty,' he added.

Ahead of the historic bout, Onyango upped his training at Vision Plaza Gym for three months, fine-tuning his strength and conditioning muscles.

"We prepared well. My body is in great shape. My training partners pushed me to the limit," Onyango explained.

This will be Onyango's third fight under the promotion umbrella. He won the two, which were all non-titles.

"I'm happy to go for this title fight now, it is important for me because it will provide a pathway towards World Boxing Association (WBA ) and Commonwealth titles should I defeat Mchunguzi," Onyango hinted.

In his message to Kalakoda and gaming firm 1X Bet, who are anchoring the eight bout card, Onyango said: " Please continue with same support for boxing in the country. Your kind gesture is keeping pugilists busy, as now there are fights every month. I love the way the face of boxing is gradually changing in this country for the better. I can also confidently say that we are currently better paid under this promotion."

Main event

1: George 'King' Onyango vs Benjamin Mchunguzi (TZ): 10-Round East and Central African Super Welterweight title

Co- event

2. Martin Achebi vs Mubaraka Sseguya (Uganda): Welterweight

Other events

Sam Koceluk vs Otieno Owenge: Super Middleweight Arijan Coricki (Croatia) vs Hassan Ndonga (TZ): Featherweight Abdi Beshir vs Edbilious Respectious (TZ): Super Flyweight

6. Brian Acholo vs Allen Mlati (TZ): Welterweight

Elizabeth Andiego vs Nelusigwe Mdemu (TZ): Super Middleweight

8. Kartellah Maicy vs Liz Namu: Influencer bout