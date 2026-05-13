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Boxers ready for battle in Nakuru

By Ben Ahenda | May. 13, 2026
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Kenyan boxer Shaffi Bakari in a past training session. [File, Standard]

Boxers are eager to catch the eyes of national selectors in the first leg of the National Boxing League at Old Town Hall in Nakuru tomorrow.

Kenya Police Humphrey ‘Jakababa’ Ochieng’ hopes to put the disappointments he faced last season behind him in the light heavyweight (81kg) after climbing up the ladder to cruiserweight (86kg). 

“It was tough last season but I’m made major strides during my training that should see me make a major comeback,” he said. 

Ochieng’ had a rough time against reigning national light heavyweight champion Kenya Defence Forces Robert Okaka.

Despite being a greenhorn, Nakuru ABC’s flyweight sensational James Tachia is one of the boxers who is keen to stamp his authority.  Tachia recognises KDF’s Kevin Maina as the main threat. 

“Maina is an experienced hand in the league championships but he can as well be beaten,” he told Standard Sports.  He is banking his performance on the recent triumph in the Inter Clubs Championships between Kenya and Uganda at Madison Square Garden.  He was the only boxer in the Nakuru ABC camp who won his match against the Ugandans. 

“I’m bringing back the experience I got in the Inter Clubs Championships and in the Kenya Open to the league championships,” said Tachia. 

KDF’s national bantamweight champion Dennis Muthama is also hoping for a good show in Nakuru.

“Getting international assignments for the national team is an obligation any boxer cannot wish away. Therefore, the league championships have come handy in readiness for international assignments,” said the KDF boxer. 

Muthama is aware of stiff opposition against 2019 All Africa Games flyweight gold medallist Hassan Shaffi Bakari of Police. 

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