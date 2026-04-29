Kenyan star Okwiri eager to reclaim WBC Africa title

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Kenyan boxer Rayton Okwiri in a past event. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Having had a dry season for close to six years, former World Boxing Council Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super middleweight champion Rayton Okwiri is ready to reclaim the title.

In order to do so, Okwiri will fight against Lion Deograsias of Tanzania in a 10-round bout at Carnivore Restaurant on May 9 in Nairobi.

Okwiri said he's ready for this battle, at a time he had trained well and his fitness levels were up-to-date.

"I have had enough training sessions with my coaches, and my fitness levels are good for such an explosive match. Believe me or not, I must get back this title here at home," he told Standard Sports.

Okwiri was stripped of the title by the WBC in February 2020 after he featured in the Africa Olympic Qualifiers in readiness for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics against their (WBC) rules.

It's against WBC rules to feature in Amateur Boxing Championships after crossing over to the paid ranks.

Since then, Okwiri has been involved in a number of title and non-title fights but has never regained his lost status.

His last title fight was on November 21 last year against Muhammad Sebyala of Uganda in an eight-round Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) fight, whom he knocked out in the fourth round.

The win in the CBC fight paved the way for him (Okwiri) to face Deograsias in the next fortnight.

Yesterday, Okwiri admitted the Tanzanian professional boxer is an experienced hand whose speed is superb, with firm and fast reflexes, who must be tackled with great care.

"Deograsias is a smart boxer whose speed and reflexes are perplexing. He must be tackled with utmost care, and I'm ready for him," Okwiri noted.

The 29-year-old Deograsias, who hails from Temeke in Tanzania, has fought nine times, winning seven bouts (with five knockouts) and two losses (all knockouts). He made his debut fight on February 20, 2022.

Okwiri has fought 14 times, winning 12 times and losing and drawing once each (12-1-1).

The two boxers have never met each other in any fight, and Okwiri was happy he was going to face another experienced fighter.

"Although I'll not underrate him (Deograsias), be assured he must test tough jabs from me on my way to grab back the title that was snatched away from me some years back," he explained.

Okwiri revealed that they have taken time with his coaches to study past videos of his opponent's matches, and they were happy they have a clue about him.