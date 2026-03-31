Former WBC champion Zarika out for three-peat against Tanzania's Machela

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Former WBC champion Fatuma Zarika (Right) with National Lightweight champion Javan Buyu at the Ultra Fit Gym in Nairobi where they are upping training ahead of the SportPesa Boxing night. [SportPesa]

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) women’s Super-Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika is set to lock horns with Flora Machela of Tanzania in the SportPesa Boxing set for the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi this Friday.

The eight-round women’s Super-Featherweight duel is part of the 10-bout card that will be presented by promoter Maurice Odera of UFS BXNG in the night of long knives.

The expected volatile clash will mark the third time that Zarika and Machela will be facing off against each other.

The two-time WBC Super- Bantamweight winner has pledged to knock out Machela for the third time in a row, the way she did in their first outing in 2010 and a similar repeat in 2017, both held in Nairobi.

“First of all, I want to thank gaming firm SportPesa for enabling me to return to the ring after a brief lull. Their support has made this match happen, including the other five title fights that will be contested on the night.

“SportPesa bringing a World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Gold Super Lightweight title at home, to be contested by John Juma against Charles Chilala of Tanzania, is a clear indication that boxing is on the right trajectory in Kenya,” Zarika told Standard Sports.

“I firmly believe that with the help of Odera, the UFS BXNG stable and SportPesa, I will be able to spring back to reclaim my WBC title, as this is my main target this season.

“I also want to commend Odera for his relentless fight to elevate Kenyan boxing and to identify new talents dotting the country. He is doing a selfless job which is making a whole difference by showing local pugilists the right direction,’ Zarika explained.

Ahead of her third clash with Machela, Zarika, who boasts of 51 fights including 35 wins (18KOs),14 losses and 2 draws, says her body is in real shape after camping at the Ultra Fit Gym in Nairobi for three months.

“I have been training for this bout under two coaches, Odera and Jamil Zaffa. We have sharpened all departments, from cardio to sparring, to strength and conditioning, among others.

“We have worked on my technical and tactical abilities to ensure I’m lethal in all directions as we focus towards this fixture,” Zarka explained.

Zarika admits that she has watched a bit of Machela’s (26 fights, 9 wins including 6 Kos,16 losses including 7 KOs and a draw) fights and that she has the right antidote to counter the Tanzanian jabs and hooks.

“But I’m more careful, I have fought her twice, but that was a long time ago, people change with time, so I’m not sitting on my laurels,” said Zarika.

Zarika believes the slug-off with Machela is a very important bout for her this season as it will not only enable her to gauge her body, but will provide a platform to launch her quest and reclaim the WBC Super-Bantamweight belt.

“WBC is the biggest title for us women, and I will go for it any day. I want that belt. It will be fun contesting it at home, in the presence of home fans again, as I did twice before (against Catherine Phiri of Zambia and Yamileth Mercado of Mexico), so flooring Machela on Friday will definitely give me an upper hand in the negotiation.

“I want to fight the current WBC title holder, Ellie Scotney of Britain, who is also the unified owner of the WBO and the IBF belts,” Zarika added.

Interestingly, Scotney will be defending all three unified belts this Saturday, against Mayelli Flores of Mexico, just a day after Zarika takes on Machela.

Apart from the 10-round WBA fight, which will be the main card at the Edge Convention Centre on Friday, other title fights in the night will include that of Javan Buyu against Athuman Nassoro of Tanzania (PST Lightweight title), Rael Asubwe versus Leila Yazidu of Tanzania (PST women’s Super-featherweight title), Richard Okoth versus David Oluoch (National welterweight title) and Michael Oduor versus Stanley Mukholo (National super welterweight title), all 10 rounds.

SportPesa Boxing fight card on Friday April 3, 2026 in Nairobi

WBA Africa Gold Super Lightweight Title: John Juma KE vs Charles Chilala TZ (10 Rounds)- Main Card

Women’s Super Featherweight: Fatuma Zarika KE vs Flora Machela TZ-8 Rounds PST Lightweight Title: Javan Buyu KE vs Athuman Nassoro TZ- 10 Rounds PST Women’s Super-Featherweight Title: Rael Asubwe KE vs Leila Yazidu TZ- 10 Rounds National Welterweight Title: Richard Okoth KE vs David Oluoch KE- 10 Rounds

National Super Welterweight Title: Michael Oduor KE vs Stanley Mukholo KE- 10 Rounds

Super Flyweight: Abdirahim Bashir KE vs Victor Komen KE- 6 Rounds Women’s Lightweight: Alice Waiyego KE vs Stacy Odindo KE -4 Rounds Cruiser Weight: Stephen Kimani KE vs Duncan Otieno KE- 4 Rounds

Bantamweight: James Mugeni KE vs Samuel Muendo KE- 6 Rounds