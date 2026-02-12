Counties head for County Intermediate Championships

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat in Men heavy weight 88-92kg category at Moi International Sports Center Gymnasium. Oct 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With the conclusion of the National Novice Boxing Championships, branches are ready for their County Intermediate Championships.

Boxers who made it to the National Novices finals, in addition to those who featured in last year’s (Novices) but never qualified to the next level, are expected to square it out in their selection trials again.

They are expected to do so over the next two weeks, ahead of the National Intermediate Boxing Championships to be hosted in Nairobi on February 26-28.

Nairobi branch, being the cradle of Kenyan boxing, will make it for the trials, according to the Secretary General, Musa Benjamin.

Mombasa and Kisumu are expected to follow suit next week.

Vihiga is expected to take five boxers who featured last year in the national championships but failed to advance to the next level for this year’s event.

“Our boxers, who failed to make it to Kenya Open last year, are the same ones we’ll take to Nairobi for the same event,” said Vihiga County Boxing Association Secretary General Josephat Oguda.

He confirmed they are still in good shape and have a higher chance of advancing to the Kenya Open Championships.

Nakuru County will not hold its trials but will send the four finalists who were in the Nairobi Novices finals, according to Competitions Secretary Lemid Thiong’o.