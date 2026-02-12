×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Counties head for County Intermediate Championships

By Ben Ahenda | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat in Men heavy weight 88-92kg category at Moi International Sports Center Gymnasium. Oct 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With the conclusion of the National Novice Boxing Championships, branches are ready for their County Intermediate Championships.

Boxers who made it to the National Novices finals, in addition to those who featured in last year’s (Novices) but never qualified to the next level, are expected to square it out in their selection trials again.

They are expected to do so over the next two weeks, ahead of the National Intermediate Boxing Championships to be hosted in Nairobi on February 26-28.

Nairobi branch, being the cradle of Kenyan boxing, will make it for the trials, according to the Secretary General, Musa Benjamin.

Mombasa and Kisumu are expected to follow suit next week. 

Vihiga is expected to take five boxers who featured last year in the national championships but failed to advance to the next level for this year’s event.

“Our boxers, who failed to make it to Kenya Open last year, are the same ones we’ll take to Nairobi for the same event,” said Vihiga County Boxing Association Secretary General Josephat Oguda.

He confirmed they are still in good shape and have a higher chance of advancing to the Kenya Open Championships.

Nakuru County will not hold its trials but will send the four finalists who were in the Nairobi Novices finals, according to Competitions Secretary Lemid Thiong’o.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Novice Boxing Championships County Intermediate Championships National Boxing League Secretary General, Musa Benjamin
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
32 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
32 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 32 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 32 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 32 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 32 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved