The Standard

More branches head for counties Novices bouts to pick teams

By Ben Ahenda | Jan. 28, 2026
Ian Mwangi of Kahawa Boxing club and Johnathan Aroko (left) of Kasarani Youth boxing club during The 2025 Nairobi Intermediate Boxing Championship at Githurai new market. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

As the National Novices Championships planned for Nairobi next week starts to take shape, more branches head for their counties bouts this weekend to pick their respective teams.

As was last weekend with those that completed their selection trials, Mombasa, Kiambu, Meru and Kisumu counties are scheduled to pick their teams from Friday to Saturday.

Mombasa County Boxing Association Secretary-General Chrispin Onyango said they are ready for the event.

“We are in for these championships as different clubs and coaches parade their young boxers for the branch’s Novices tournament. We expect to finish this exercise on Saturday,” he told Standard Sports.

More than 10 clubs are expected to take part in the coastal championships to be held in Mombasa city.

In Meru, more than five clubs have been lined up for the event on Friday.

The branch is expected to take a full team for the national championships.

The branch treasurer Jackline Marrey said they are ready for their selection trials, which will be held in Meru town.

“We are ready for this event as we plan to join other branches at the national championships. We also need to have a formidable representation during the National Intermediate Championships where boxers are promoted to the next level,” she said.

Other branches that are expected to do so this weekend are Siaya and Laikipia.

The four counties that have so far completed their selection trials are Nairobi (two teams), Nakuru, Vihiga and Kajiado.

Yesterday, Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) Communications Director Duncan Kuria said they are ready for the national championships to be held at Greenpark in Nairobi from February 5-7.

“Definitely, we are ready for the national championships, where young boxers who are willing to get to the next level will be competing,” he said.

