Counties ready for boxing championships

With a rise in the number of boxers who have joined the sport of trading punches, County Boxing Championships have been lined up from this week and next week ahead of the National Championships, which will be held next month.

A total of 15 counties are expected to host their events before the National Novices Boxing Championships to be hosted in Nairobi from February 5-7.

The championships will be used to promote teams to the National Intermediate Championships on February 26-28.

Finalists of the National Intermediate Championships automatically qualify for the National Boxing League.

Nakuru County Boxing Association will have their games on Friday and Saturday, with most of the clubs having confirmed participation.

Secretary General Noor Saidi said they expect 10 clubs to present their boxers for the two-day competition to be held at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru city.

"We have waived the participation fee for all clubs to enable as many players as possible to participate in the event. Again, we wanted clubs to feel the spirit of togetherness by engaging others in this sport this year," Saidi told Standard Sports.

Each club was to pay a participation fee of Sh2000. Some of the teams are hosts Nakuru ABC, Sombea Boxing Club, Kivumbini, Kaloleni, and Manyani.

Mombasa County will hold its event on January 30-31 at Petro City in Mombasa City. Mombasa County Boxing Association Secretary General Chrispin Onyango said they expect a full house ahead of the national championship.

"We have already notified all clubs about the event, and confirmations are expected by the end of the week," he said in a telephone interview.

Onyango said most teams had shown willingness to send their boxers to the competition.

Nairobi City County boxing boss Musa Benjamin said they expect to select a formidable squad for the national championships.

"Ours is to come up with a formidable squad for the National Novices Championships. This is why we have started our selection trials earlier to give our boxers time to compete, relax, and heal ahead of the national event," said Benjamin, who's also the National Boxing Coach.

Vihiga County is also expected to hold theirs from Friday to Saturday. Other counties expected to do theirs by the end of next week are Kisumu, Kajiado, Laikipia, Kiambu, Meru, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Siaya, and Homabay.