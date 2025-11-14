×
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 14, 2025
Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat in Men heavy weight 88-92kg category at Moi International Sports Center Gymnasium. Oct 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The National Boxing League final leg set for Kisumu next week is expected to give the national team, Hit Squad, enough time to start official residential training ahead of Elite World Men Boxing Championships slated for Dubai in December 2-13.

The final leg will be held at Ofafa Memorial Hall from Thursday to Saturday, an official has confirmed.

Boxing Federation of Kenya Secretary General David Munuhe said they came up with new dates so that it could permit players complete the league championships in readiness for the global championships.

“Our concentration is fixed on our participation in the global championships in a few weeks, which prompted us to come up with new dates so that we could complete the league championships in good time,” Munuhe said.

He said they anticipate to take a full team of 13 boxers there, which could give a number of them the greatest exposure in the world of amateur boxing.

This comes a few weeks after Kenya hosted Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships in Nairobi, a development that gave young boxers a chance to gain international exposure.

“All teams and boxers have been notified of the big change and are ready for it after healing from the effects of the penultimate leg,” said Munuhe.

 

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
