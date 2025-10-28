Okong'o, Mogunde shift focus to league action

Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) in action against Alex Kanabi of Uganda. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With the conclusion of Africa Zone Three Championship, two international boxers have shifted their energies to the National Boxing League to prepare them for the Elite World Men Boxing Championships.

They are Africa Boxing Championship light middleweight gold medallist Boniface Mogunde and Africa Games middleweight gold medallist Edwin Okong’o.

They are not taking chances with their fitness levels. The Elite World Men Boxing Championships will be held in Dubai from December 2-13.

The two boxers said that they are shifting their energies to the league championships that should assist them retain their fitness levels ahead of the global event.

Mogunde said he is happy to have won his first ever gold medal at the Africa Zone Three event. He’d won only silver and bronze medals in the past. “This is a great milestone for me after winning my first gold medal in this tournament,” he said.

Mogunde added that it was a good motivator towards his future ambition to perform better in international assignments.

“I’m getting back to my training sessions for the league championship, which should prepare us for the global championship coming over in the five weeks,” said Mogunde who features for Kenya Police.

While admitting it was tough this time round, the Africa Games middleweight gold medallist Edwin Okong’o said it had prepared him for the global championship.

However, the Kenya Defence Forces boxer said his work commences at the league championships.

The fourth leg of the league will be held from November 6-8.