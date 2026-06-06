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Hunt for play-offs slots gathers momentum

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jun. 6, 2026
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Safe Spaces' Hilda Ndegwa in action during their KBF Premier League match against Zetech Sparks at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The chase for the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) titles will continue this weekend as focus shifts to the second leg of the 2026 regular season.

Stanbic Aces will be looking to extend their good run when they take on Strathmore University Swords in a Women’s Premier League clash today at Nyayo Gymnasium.

The bankers will be hoping to defeat the students and remain in the race for a top two finish. Aces ended their first leg with 21 points from 10 wins and a loss. The students, on the other hand, will be out to avenge their first-leg loss and cement their place in the top five.

In a bottom-of-the-table battle, Safe Spaces will face off with debutants Lady Titans as they look to revive their hopes of escaping relegation. The two sides are courting demotion and could return to the lower tier if they remain on the losing streak.

In the Men’s Premier League, Strathmore Blades will clash with their African Nazarene University (ANU) Wolfpacks at the same venue. Blades will be looking to exert their dominance over Wolfpacks who are looking to move up the table and remain in the race for a play-offs slot. Freshly promoted Moischers Basketball Club will be chasing their third win when they lock horns with Eldonets Platinum.

Moischers who had entry into the top tier seem to have discovered an effective winning formula. They shocked former champions Ulinzi Warriors to register their first win and then followed it up with an away victory against Kisumu Lakeside. Beating Eldonets will boost their confidence and revive their hopes of moving out of the danger zone and maintaining their spot in the top tier.

In the Men’s Division One league, Snipers will lock horns with Clique Mamba in the second match of the day at Nyayo. In Women’s Division One, Ivy Morans will tackle ANU Panthers, who are seeking their return to the Premier League at USIU-A ground. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

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Kenya Basketball Federation KBF Women's League KBF Premier League
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