Ulinzi clash with Umoja in KBF League encounter

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Edgar Miheso (left) of Kisumu Lakeside challenges Stephan Simiyu of Ulinzi Warriors during their Kenya Basketball Federation League match at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors will today face off with Umoja Basketball Club in their first-leg encounter of the 2026 season at Ulinzi Sport Complex.

The soldiers will capitalise on home advantage to extend their dominance over Umoja in this weekend’s top-of-the-bill duel. This is one of the three top-tier matches lined up this weekend. Some matches that had been scheduled were postponed.

Defending champions Nairobi City Thunder’s away match in Eldoret will be played on a later date following the sudden demise of Eldonets Platinum player Neville Otieno.

Ulinzi, who finished third last season, are looking to recapture the title that has eluded them for years. They go into the clash as favourites following their impressive record against Umoja.

Elsewhere, novices Moischers will take on Equity Bank Dumas today. Moischers, who were promoted after a good run last season will be looking to prove to the bankers that they are no pushovers.

Tomorrow, Dumas who, are gradually recovering from a disappointing start to the season, will lock horns with the University of Nairobi (UoN) Terror.