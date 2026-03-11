×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kisii School triumph in rescheduled boys' basketball final

By Stanley Ongwae | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A past match between Iterio Boys and Kisii School. [FILE]

Kisii High School overcame Nyanchwa Boys to clinch the county secondary schools Term One basketball championships in a repeat final that was played at Moi Gesusu High School.

Kisii School defeated Nyanchwa, who have been multiple champions, in the high-stakes final that saw the former basketball champions concede defeat after a 102-89 loss.

The match was amongst the many competitive finals that were planned for this year’s calendar, but it was halted due to crowd trouble.

The match had to be rescheduled and was transferred to Moi Gesusu which was considered a more neutral ground compared with Kisii School, where the championships were held.

The game started with a lot of tension with both teams having an equal pushing power in the game, resulting to a 22-22 draw in the first quarter.

Kisii School capitalised on 28 fouls commited by their opponents, compared to their 18 penalty shots.

Their smart conversions ensured a 58-36 half-time lead.

Nyanchwa’s determination for a come-back resulted in fierce defensive resistance that saw them win the second half by 54-44, but they had to concede anyway after the final whistle even after winning the last two quarters.

“The match was a tough one. We accept the results and going to the regionals, we shall be supporting Kisii School,” Nyanchwa’s coach Kepha Mogire said.

Kisii coach Gilbert Okumu said the results were a confirmation of the double effort the team had put in preparing for the tournaments.

“We were the better team this time round. It was a heated final, and I’m proud of the boys.” Okumu said.

Following the basketball victory, Kisii School have now bagged three county titles.

In the semifinals, Kisii School humbled Nyabisase Boys 101-54, while Nyanchwa confirmed the date with their next-compound neighbours with an emphatic 81-29 victory against Cardinal Otunga Mosocho Boys. 

Kisii join their female counterparts Kereri Girls, who also won the same title after they humbled Nyabisase Girls 46-28 in the semi final meet and enjoyed a field day with Ayora Girls in the finals, trouncing them 52-24.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 Term One Games Kisii High School Secondary School Games
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved