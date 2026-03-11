Kisii School triumph in rescheduled boys' basketball final

Audio By Vocalize

A past match between Iterio Boys and Kisii School. [FILE]

Kisii High School overcame Nyanchwa Boys to clinch the county secondary schools Term One basketball championships in a repeat final that was played at Moi Gesusu High School.

Kisii School defeated Nyanchwa, who have been multiple champions, in the high-stakes final that saw the former basketball champions concede defeat after a 102-89 loss.

The match was amongst the many competitive finals that were planned for this year’s calendar, but it was halted due to crowd trouble.

The match had to be rescheduled and was transferred to Moi Gesusu which was considered a more neutral ground compared with Kisii School, where the championships were held.

The game started with a lot of tension with both teams having an equal pushing power in the game, resulting to a 22-22 draw in the first quarter.

Kisii School capitalised on 28 fouls commited by their opponents, compared to their 18 penalty shots.

Their smart conversions ensured a 58-36 half-time lead.

Nyanchwa’s determination for a come-back resulted in fierce defensive resistance that saw them win the second half by 54-44, but they had to concede anyway after the final whistle even after winning the last two quarters.

“The match was a tough one. We accept the results and going to the regionals, we shall be supporting Kisii School,” Nyanchwa’s coach Kepha Mogire said.

Kisii coach Gilbert Okumu said the results were a confirmation of the double effort the team had put in preparing for the tournaments.

“We were the better team this time round. It was a heated final, and I’m proud of the boys.” Okumu said.

Following the basketball victory, Kisii School have now bagged three county titles.

In the semifinals, Kisii School humbled Nyabisase Boys 101-54, while Nyanchwa confirmed the date with their next-compound neighbours with an emphatic 81-29 victory against Cardinal Otunga Mosocho Boys.

Kisii join their female counterparts Kereri Girls, who also won the same title after they humbled Nyabisase Girls 46-28 in the semi final meet and enjoyed a field day with Ayora Girls in the finals, trouncing them 52-24.