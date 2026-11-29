Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his sentencing over Sharon Otieno's murder at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The 25-year prison sentence imposed on former Migori Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado, is a painful human story. Obado has been jailed for the murder of Sharon Otieno. Sharon, a young woman, was killed and her unborn child died with her.

Her family was shattered and later apparently reconciled with the killers. Whatever our feelings about Obado may be, there can be no genuine joy in the spectacle of someone being sent to jail for a quarter of a century.