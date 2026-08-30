Opposition leaders divisions, 'I'm the best' chest-thumping their greatest gift to a beatable Ruto

Opposition bigwigs Kalonzo Musyoka flanked by Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang'i, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa dance to a Maasai tune during an Interdenominational thanks giving and prayer at Wamunyoro in Nyeri County on May 04, 2025. [File, Standard]

Voters elect a candidate and not a mood. Kenya’s Opposition chiefs could spend a whole year demonstrating that the mood in the country is awesomely against President William Ruto’s re-election, but still go on to lose next year’s election to him.

Recent TIFA and Infotrak polls present a grim picture for Ruto. He consistently stays in a popularity zone that should worry him. The polls signal political doom for the incumbent. Clearly, Opposition kingpins can see the arithmetic. In May, for instance, TIFA placed Ruto ahead, at 24 per cent; Kalonzo Musyoka at 19 per cent; Fred Matiang’i at 14 per cent; Edwin Sifuna at 10 per cent; and Rigathi Gachagua nine per cent. There was 15 per cent going to undecided voters.