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Nyuki half marathon defending champion Norah Samoei (left), former Africa Men's 800m silver medallist Nicholas Kebenei (centre) and national women's 200m champion and record holder Millicent Ndoro. [Stafford Ondego, Standard

Defending champion Norah Samoei from Iten is among elite athletes who are looking forward to taking part in the third edition of Nyuki Marathon set for Uhuru Park in Nairobi on February 7, 2027.

Others who registered during the launch of the continental regional showdown in Nairobi on Monday are former Africa men's 800m silver medallist Nicholas Kebenei and women's 200m national champion and record holder Millicent Ndoro.

"I'm already training at my base in Iten. I will be out to defend the half marathon category which I won this year in Zimbabwe," Samoei told Standard Sports.

The inaugural edition of the race, whose aim is to improve honey production, conserve environment and increase agricultural production, was held in Tanzania last year.

Second edition moved to Zimbabwe this year where Kenya won the hosting rights for the third edition set for next year in Nairobi.

"It feels really great to be among the three selected race ambassadors. It's an honour. Last season was good and I'm looking towards starting a new season with victory at the Nyuki Marathon," Samoei said.

Athletes will also compete in 42km, 10km and 5km races.

"I'm preparing to take part in the men's 10km race in my debut," said Kebenei who is already upping his training in Ngong.

"I will use this race to up my chances for the 2027 Beijing World Championships qualification."

Ndoro, who is also out increase her chances of qualifying for the Beijing World Championships, has registered for the 5km category which she will use to gauge her prowess.

"Last season was good to me. I know the new season that has just started will be even better. I look forward to crowning my 2027 season with a punched ticket to the Beijing Worlds," Ndoro said.

Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region Representative Esther Kavaya said the Nyuki Marathon is open to both elite and amateur participants.

"We are targeting 10,000 runners. There will be lucrative prizes from number 1-20 in each category. Apart from the money, we will also award other unique prizes including bee equipment and hives," Kavaya said.

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development

Principal Secretary Jonathan Mweke hailed the race, whose other aim is to raise over Sh100 million to support bee keeping in Kenya, as a timely piece.

"Our theme; 'One Bee, A Million Futures ' is meant to protect pollinators and conserve our environment. Kenya has potential in agricultural production hence the need to protect the bees who are great pollinators in the process."

"Our agriculture needs to be transformed into a competitive ecosystem so as to increase job production, particularly among the women and the youth."