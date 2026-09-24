How key players contributed to Nairobi winning bid for world meet

Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium, the venue of the 2029 World Championships. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s 2029 World Championships bid was like a bruising marathon race on a long and winding course that continues to redefine the country’s athletics prowess.

When Kenya’s athletics story, spanning more than 68 years, from 1954, when the country made its debut at the Vancouver Commonwealth Games, is finally written, hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships is set to occupy several chapters, observers say.