Kenya finally removed from WADA watchlist

NOC-K first vice president Barnaba Korir (left) and ADAK chairman Major General (Rtd) Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu during the ADAK anti-doping media workshop in Mombasa on February 28, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya has officially been removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance watchlist after successfully implementing comprehensive reforms to strengthen its anti-doping systems and aligning with the international standards.

Speaking in Mombasa during the sixth Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) anti-doping media workshop organised in collaboration with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK), ADAK chairperson Aphaxard Kiugu announced the milestone development.

"I am pleased to officially announce that the compliance procedure concerning Kenya has now been formally approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency," said Kiugu.

“This marks the successful completion of the corrective process and affirms that Kenya's national anti-doping organisation is fully aligned with the World Anti-Doping Code and the applicable international standards."

‎Kenya was placed on the WADA's compliance watch list in late 2025 after an audit raised serious concerns about the gaps in the country's anti-doping framework, including weaknesses in governance, testing protocols and athlete whereabouts systems.

The audit conducted under the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS) found that the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya had not fully addressed critical requirements of the WADA code.

In response, ADAK moved swiftly to address the flagged issues through a detailed corrective action plan submitted to WADA within the required timelines.

The reforms included strengthening governance and oversight structures, enhancing operations independence, improving results management processes, reinforcing intelligence and investigative capacity, and streamlining athlete whereabouts management systems.

Kiugu highlighted the importance of political support in restoring compliance.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports provided firm policy direction, administrative backing, and enhanced resource allocation to ensure full alignment with the World Anti-Doping Code," he said.

He added that while no formal sanctions were imposed during the corrective period, Kenya's adherence to the timeline and implementation of the reforms demonstrated the country's commitment to clean sports.

"This is not merely an administrative milestone; it is a powerful statement to the global sporting community that Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to clean sport, institutional accountability, and international cooperation," Kiugu said.

Journalists attending the workshop were reminded of their vital role in promoting ethical, accurate, and transparent reporting on doping matters.

Kiugu urged members of the media to distinguish clearly between allegations, provisional suspension, and final decision and to educate the public in the supplement risks, contamination issues, and the importance of Therapeutic Use exemptions, part of the technical framework designed to protect athletes and ensure fair competition.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) first deputy president Barnaba Korir, who represented NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki at the event, emphasised that integrity in sport is non-negotiable.

He said Kenya's ongoing anti-doping work must be understood as integral to performance protection, not just compliance with rules.

"As Kenya prepares for major international competitions, including upcoming Olympic and Commonwealth Games cycles, clean sport and high performance are inseparable," said Korir, who is also Athletics Kenya Youth Development chairman.

“We have repositioned anti-doping into a framework that safeguards athletes, strengthens preparation, and preserves careers."