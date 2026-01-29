Selection trials for World Universities Cross County Championships bound team heads to Kitui

Diana Wanza winner Women's 5000m during the 10th All Africa University Games at KU Sports Complex. June 8, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With Kenya’s dominance in middle and long distance running intact, it’s the turn of Kenyan universities to pick their team for the World Cross-Country Championships to be held in Casale Monferrato, Italy, from March 14-15.

The institutions of higher learning are determined to come up with a formidable side that should retain and maintain Kenya’s presence in the middle and long running even at their level globally.

The selection trials will be held in Southern Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) in Kitui on Saturday, this weekend.

13 universities have confirmed their participation in the final selection of 16 athletes, eight men and eight women, for the event.

They include hosts SEKU, Kenyatta University, Kisii, Embu, Egerton, Tharaka, Meru, Karatina, Pwani University, Kirinyaga, and Murang’a Universities.

Kenya Universities Sports Federation (KUSF) Secretary-General Joan ‘Iron Lady’ Adalo said they are ready for the event that will eventually pick their squad.

“We are now ready for the effective trials within ourselves after our respective members did theirs internally to come up with their squads for the national championships that should lead us to a composite side on merit to represent us in the global championships,” she told Standard Sports.

Teams are expected to have arrived in Kitui by tomorrow or on Saturday morning.

Adalo said they expect to keep Kenya’s name afloat as a powerhouse in the middle and long-distance running in the global market.

“We aim to pick one of the strongest teams that should make us proud in these races as a reputable global giant to finish in the medal bracket,” she added.

Upon selection, athletes will be allowed a resting period before assembling back for residential training to be held at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu until their departure to Italy.

Adalo could not state when they are expected to start residential training, but said, “We’ll come up with that once we have completed the selections. It’s a step at a time,”

She wished all participants well in the fight for top honours.

ADALO’S COMMENTS.

“We aim to come with one of the strongest teams to make us proud at the global championships,” said KUSF Secretary General Joan Adalo.