Kipchoge urges corporates to continue supporting sports

NOC-K male athlete's representative and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge during the Road to LA28 seminar in Machakos on November 14, 2025. [NOC-K Media]

As Kenya prepares to host one of the two international annual shows in 2026, one sponsor of the events, the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour and Kip Keino Classic Continental contest, is proud of its impressive results.

Absa Bank says it is not faltering in its push to see budding athletics talents nurtured for the future.

The title sponsor of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country and Kip Keino Classic says impressive results from the two athletics contests are giving them the oomph to continue supporting events.

Athletics big shots such as marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, urge corporate entities such as Absa Bank not to tire of supporting events that give young talents opportunities to compete and record their breakthroughs.

“While passion is important, the growth of athletics depends on more than enthusiasm. When a sport has a global presence, corporate investment plays a vital role not only on race day but throughout the year, helping to sustain and develop a system,” Kipchoge said on Tuesday.

Absa Bank’s head of sustainability, Charles Wokabi, says the financial institution is proud of its investments in sport.

Wokabi said during the launch of the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret two days ago that Absa is working with Athletics Kenya to consistently deliver stellar results at local and international competitions.

He said athletics has been close to Absa's heart and has been pumping Sh8 million towards the production of the Sirikwa Classic.

“Athletics is our single best export and showcase of our country to the world, and it is our patriotic duty to the world to support it. We have been around for over 110 years, and we feel proud of running a business and athletics for a long period,” the head of sustainability says.

Wokabi said Absa will continue supporting the upcoming Kip Keino Classic as it continues to build what he described as “the story behind the athletics story.”

“We are building platforms where they (athletes) can compete properly and prepare for other global competitions. The success of the events gives us the reason to come back as a brand because it helps to identify and grow talent while exposing them to the world,” he added.