The Standard

Eliud Kipchoge unveils plan to run 7 marathons on 7 continents

By AFP | Nov. 3, 2025
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya walks away after competing in the New York marathon in New York on November 2, 2025. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge says he'll run seven marathons on seven continents over the next two years to raise funds for causes he believes in -- even as he continues to race at the elite level.

Kipchoge's "World Tour" was announced after the Kenyan great, a former world record-holder, finished the New York Marathon on Sunday, crossing the line in 17th in 2hr 14min 36sec to cheers from the Central Park crowd.

"This unprecedented two-year journey will take (Kipchoge) across the world to compete in marathons on all seven continents, while continuing to race at the elite level," Kipchoge's management team said in a statement.

"This project aims to inspire the world to become a running world while raising funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation in support of education and environmental causes worldwide, bridging the things that Eliud so deeply cares for."

Before Sunday's race, Kipchoge told Olympics.com that he wanted to run in Antarctica, saying his new project was a chance to "do that extreme thing that can make someone work hard."

Kipchoge, who will turn 41 on Tuesday, said in a statement that his globetrotting project will let him "compete not only for records but for the people.

"I want to continue to push myself to run at my best but I also want to inspire, give back, and remind everyone that no human is limited."

African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
Opinion
By Basil Nyama
1 hr ago
Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
