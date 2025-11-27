Chepsaita: AK to decide on Team Kenya participation

Athletics Kenya (AK) is yet to decide whether the country’s squad to the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida will compete in this year’s The Great Chepsaita race on December 6.

The Great Chepsaita Cross Country event Chief Executive Officer Barnaba Korir said on Tuesday that a decision whether to field a section of the Kenyan cast to Florida is yet to be made.

If a decision to line up part of the team selected in Eldoret last month to compete in the third edition of Chepsaita Cross Country, Korir said, only those in the best form will get the green light to participate in the challenging Uasin Gishu course, just a month to the global showpiece scheduled for January 10 in the USA.

Korir, who is also the AK youth development director said talks between Chepsaita Cross Country organisers and Team Kenya 2026 World Cross Country head coach Julius Kirwa to field some athletes were underway.

“The Chepsaita Cross Country course is very challenging, and we have to be careful not to subject the squad which is preparing for the World Cross Country Championships to injuries,” the race CEO said.

He added: “Because of the challenges, only those in top shape can compete in Chepsaita if allowed by the technical team. Those who are not in a so good shape will be encouraged to continue preparing for the 2026 event.” The Great Chepsaita Cross Country Run Patron Farouk Kibet inspect the grounds at Turbo Sub County in Uasin Gishu County. November 25, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Athletes from 41 countries will be battling for glory in the 2025 edition of Chepsaita Cross Country with stars from the East African nations of Ethiopia and Uganda dominating the stellar fields.

Organisers said on Tuesday during the commencement of pre-race activities ahead the December 6 race that a World Athletics technical delegate had been deployed to run affairs beginning yesterday. Last year, the cross-country race was scaled up to gold level.

“The preparation is done already. We have conformed with World Athletics regulations and inspections have been done. We have submitted all the drawings and it is a confirmation that it is a global event,” race official Kennedy Tanui said.

Chepsaita Cross Country race patron Farouk Kibet said two upcoming athletes (male and female) from Chepsaita will be sponsored to attend the Florida World Cross Country Championships in January.

“I will sponsor air tickets and accommodation will be paid for two athletes to travel to Florida to follow the World Cross Country championships live,” Farouk said.