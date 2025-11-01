Kipchoge, Lokedi to lead Kenyan charge at New York Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge gestures to fans after crossing the finish line during the 2025 Sydney Marathon at the Opera House on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon – a World Athletics Platinum Label road race – will welcome one of the deepest and most star-studded fields in its history tomorrow, with global champions, record-breakers and former winners assembling to contest the prestigious five-borough challenge.

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan headlines a women’s field rich in quality and depth. The Dutch runner – who won the Sydney Marathon at the end of August in a course record of 2:18:22 – has already proven her versatility across distances, and her marathon best of 2:13:44, set in Chicago last year, makes her the fastest woman ever to line up in New York.

The course record of 2:22:31, set by Margaret Okayo back in 2003, has surprisingly stood the test of time, but Hassan has the speed and potential to challenge it, should she so desire. If she succeeds in doing so, she’ll become the first European winner of the women’s race since Paula Radcliffe’s triumph in 2008.

While she has yet to face the unique rhythm and unpredictability of the city’s bridges and hills, Hassan’s aggressive racing style and ability to accelerate under pressure mark her as the athlete to beat.

But the past three winners of the New York City Marathon – all of whom know precisely how to navigate this course – will also be on the start line.

Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui returns in search of a repeat victory after her composed and controlled run last year. Her compatriot Hellen Obiri, who triumphed in 2023, remains one of the most tactically astute racers in the field, capable of matching any surge in the latter stages. Sharon Lokedi, the 2022 champion, also lines up with a proven record on these streets, her smooth, efficient stride perfectly suited to the race’s rolling terrain.

The last time an Ethiopian woman won in New York was back in 2011, but Gotytom Gebreslase, the 2022 world champion and a 2:18:11 performer, brings championship poise and a history of rising to the big occasion.

The US contingent, meanwhile, is the strongest in years. Emily Sisson, who holds the US record of 2:18:29, leads a deep home challenge that includes Sara Hall, Susanna Sullivan, Fiona O’Keeffe and Molly Seidel. All will be eager to test themselves against the world’s best on US soil, with Sisson in particular targeting a podium finish.

Vivian Cheruiyot, the 2018 London Marathon champion and 2016 Olympic 5000m gold medallist, adds another layer of prestige to the field, while Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan, Ireland’s Fionnuala McCormack and Kenya’s 45-year-old Edna Kiplagat bring experience and durability.

The men’s field is similarly loaded, featuring a rare convergence of marathon royalty.

Eliud Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic champion and former world record-holder at 2:01:09, makes his long-anticipated New York debut. The Kenyan great has conquered most of the world’s major marathons, but the city’s demanding course remains one of the few missing pieces in his extraordinary resume.

A victory here would not only complete his collection of major titles but further solidify his legacy as the sport’s defining figure of the modern era.

The 40-year-old would dearly love to add New York to his list of marathon major victories, but it’s been more than two years since he last won at the classic distance. In his past four marathon appearances, his best performance has been his 2:05:25 sixth-place finish in London earlier this year.

Kenenisa Bekele, the third-fastest man in history and a legend in his own right, continues his career-long rivalry with Kipchoge. The Ethiopian, who clocked his 2:01:41 PB in Berlin in 2019, has shown flashes of brilliance in recent years, displaying racing intelligence and closing speed. The 43-year-old hasn’t competed in 2025, but last year he placed second in London in 2:04:15.

Beyond those two icons, the field is brimming with talent capable of springing an upset. Kenya’s Olympic bronze medallist Benson Kipruto, a 2:02:16 performer and winner in Tokyo (2024), Chicago (2022) and Boston (2021), arrives as one of the most consistent racers on the major circuit.

Compatriot Alexander Mutiso, with a best of 2:03:11, offers formidable speed, while defending champion Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands returns to protect his crown. Nageeye’s mastery of the New York course and his ability to handle surges in the closing miles make him a significant threat.

Albert Korir, the 2021 New York champion, also returns, hoping to draw on his familiarity with the course and his proven strength over its final climbs through Central Park.

Further depth comes from the likes of Abel Kipchumba of Kenya, France’s Felix Bour, Norway’s Sondre Nordstad Moen, and the USA’s Abbabiya Simbassa, all of whom have personal bests under 2:07.

New York has never been a course for record-chasing. Hassan’s raw ability will be tested by rivals who know precisely how to win in New York’s unique conditions. Kipchoge’s aura, meanwhile, will meet the resistance of experienced contenders and an unforgiving course. Together, they set the stage for another classic edition of one of the sport’s great races where endurance, tactics and nerve will once again define the champions of New York.