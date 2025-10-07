×
Adak now denies mishandling Zakayo's disciplinary case

By Stephen Rutto | Oct. 7, 2025
Adak acting CEO Peninah Wahome in a past event. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] 

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has denied frustrating former world Under-20 5000m champion Edward Zakayo in a disciplinary case that triggered questions last weekend.

Adak said it complied with the national rules and the World Anti-Doping code in handling Zakayo’s case.

In a social media post titled “Why I Left Athletics” and which was widely circulated, Zakayo alleged that he was not given an opportunity to be heard by the national anti-doping body.

He alleged a conspiracy between Adak officers and his management to subject him to sanctions for missed tests despite losing his mobile phone.

The athletics star is serving a two-year ban for a whereabouts violation. In the social media post, he said he had quit the sport, alleging harassment and frustrations.

But Adak, through its acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peninah Wahome, has refuted the claims, saying it followed the right procedure.

“The claims misrepresent the facts, the procedures followed, and the integrity with which all anti-doping cases are managed in Kenya. All Anti-Doping Rule Violations cases handled by Adak strictly comply with the Anti-Doping Act (2016), the Adak Anti-Doping Rules, the World Anti-Doping Code, and International Standards for Results Management (ISRM),” Adak said in a statement released on Monday evening.

According to Adak, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) found Zakayo to have missed two tests between February 3, 2024, and April 3, the same year, and one filing failure in quarter one (the same year).

The anti-doping agency said in its response to Zakayo’s allegations that the athlete had a right to appeal the SDT ruling.

“The tribunal also noted that the athlete received formal notice, was provisionally suspended in line with the Rules, responded in writing, and the matter was heard by the SDT, resulting in a reasoned written decision with a right of appeal,” Wahome said in the statement.

Zakayo had also alleged that some of the agency’s officers visited his home even after he had been sanctioned, but Adak denied the claims.

Adak denies any form of harassment, intimidation, or unauthorised visits to any athlete’s home or premises. All interactions with athletes are official, documented, and guided by Anti-Doping Act (2016), the Adak Anti-Doping rules, the World Anti-Doping Code, and international standards,” said Adak, asking any athlete receiving visitors outside formal communication channels to report cases for investigation.

