Pomp and colour as Kenya's world beaters receive heroic welcome on return from Tokyo

Lillian Odira, who won the 800m women's gold medal for Kenya, receives a heroic welcome at JKIA after returning to the country from the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Song and dance rent the air as Kenya's heroes and heroines from the just concluded Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships jetted back into the country Tuesday afternoon.

The return of the world beaters made the historic Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) a beehive of activity.

Kenyans from all walks of life basked in splendour and glory as they delved into traditional songs and dance to honour quadruple women's 1,500m world champion Faith Kipyegon, double world champion (women's 5,000m and 10,000m) Beatrice Chebet, and women's 800m world queen Lilian Odira.

Odira bagged gold with a championship record that had stood for 42 years.

The world beaters were garlanded with ceremonial plant (sinendet) by their relatives and friends upon their arrival at the JKIA and also drunk fermented milk (mursik).

"From today, I will call my girl the super daughter, because she has made me proud. Her victory has rejuvenated me, it has added years into my life," Odira's father Cyprian said amid tears as he watched her daughter carried shoulder high by her Kenya Prisons staff colleagues, in celebration of her emphatic women's 800m victory in Tokyo.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and immediate former Suna West MP Joseph Obiero, who is Odira's uncle, came with a contingent of over 200 villagers to receive her.

"We are going to do for her anything she wants, we are going to honour her world championships exploits in the best way possible that we know," Ayacko said.

Odira said she feels really honoured to be the new world champion, adding that this was made possible with her closely knit team that included her bosses, coaches and family members.

Asked how she feels about breaking the long-standing 42-year-old record in women's 800m, and to be voted the Biggest Surprise Female Athlete of the championships by World Athletics, Odira said: "I feel humbled. It's a great honour. I went to the competition with a target to reach the finals but I too was surprised to out do myself. I think it all came as a result of the hard work that I had put in with my coaches. We did a lot of things behind the scenes and I'm happy it paid off. I think I rightfully deserve the gold, the championships record and the World Athletics honour." World champions Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet received by senior government officials and representatives from Athletics Kenya at JKIA after jetting back from Tokyo. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

While describing their tactical approach to the entire race, Odira said they all wanted to sweep the podium ( with both Sarah and Mary Moraa), but unfortunately, it did not go their way. But nonetheless, it was gratifying to bring the title home.

Her advice to youths intending to join athletics: " Just know that it's very possible to make it, but this is through hard work, discipline, consistency and self-belief," she said.

Kipyegon hailed the 7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals bagged by the Kenyan team in Tokyo, saying it surpassed the 2023 championships in Budapest.

Despite her gold (1500m) and silver ( 5000m) in Tokyo, Kipyegon said she is not resting on her laurels before the year ends. "I still have one more race to go, in New York before I closes the season, so I'm heading home to prepare myself for it," she said.

Asked how she feels to be voted as the Most Consistent Athlete in the entire championships by World Athletics, Kipyegon noted: " This was indeed a surprise. It means a lot to me. I'm happy that my consistency for so many years has paid off. It is this consistency that inspired my little sister and best friend, Beatrice (Chebet) into athletics, and I'm now happy that we are all running together."

While describing their blossoming friendship, Kipyegon described Chebet as an amazing younger sister whom she is proud of, adding that Chebet is such a go-getter.

" She is such a special girl, I love her. If we have more women in sport like her, it will be very commendable. I'm happy that all of us raced in the women's 5000m and all came home with a medal," Kipyegon said.

And how does she feel to be a triple Olympic champion and a quadruple world winner?

"It only means that I'm blessed," Kipyegon said. " And I really thank God for it, being a champion of the global showpieces and icing them with several world records is a great honour for sure. This can only inspire generations to come. I know many youths are following in those footsteps," added Kipyegon. 800m World champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi received by senior government officials and representatives from Athletics Kenya at JKIA after jetting back from Tokyo. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Chebet indicated that she is happy with her performance in Tokyo, where she won back-to-back gold in women's 5000m and 10000m categories, after similar victories in Paris Olympics last year. "And being a record holder of both really inspires me. I think I have already achieved what I wanted in my athletics profile and career," Chebet said.

Chebet hailed Kenya for sweeping all medals in the long-distance races in Tokyo, saying she feels honoured to be part of those historic moments.

"This only means that women can get better, they should never limit themselves. We have immediate potential to keep doing amazing work like this. I'm proud to be part of the team that put the country on the global map in respect. I think here, we challenged the boy child to do better next time," Chebet said.

And what next for her now that she feels she has achieved her main objective in the game? " I just want to be a multiple world and Olympic champion. That's my aim from now. I will not rest. I'll continue upping my game and sharpening my claws for this," Chebet said.

While describing her good chemistry with Kipyegon, Chebet said both of them have come a long way and they are very good friends. " We do assist each other in training. We advise each other on life skills and we are very proud of our performances in international arena," she said.