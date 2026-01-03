Raising your farming enterprise this year

On the global stage, Africa’s meat industry is growing at 5.43 per cent annually, projected to rise from $63.03 billion in 2024 to over $108.23 billion by 2033. [File]

Happy New Year 2026.

As we usher in the first column of the year, it is time to pivot from the traditional “resolution” mindset toward a rigorous, data-driven assessment of our agricultural enterprises.

The dawn of a new year often brings high expectations, yet many farmers fail to conduct the retrospective analysis necessary to inform future growth. Before charging ahead, you must pause to examine your 2025 performance.

Did you produce enough? How did your produce fare on the market? What profits or losses did you record, and which policies impacted your bottom line?

Understanding your market is the first step toward a successful 2026. Markets are living organisms that either expand or contract based on competition and shifting consumer behavior.

While a farmer might have enjoyed a monopoly in their ward in 2025, the success of that venture often invites new competitors who may eat into your market pie. However, the macro-outlook remains bullish.

For the commercial livestock producer, the opportunity for profit is widening, provided you adapt to changing tastes.

Population dynamics continue to offer a silver lining. An ever-increasing number of mouths to feed is a boon for producers, and while rural-to-urban migration can strain production, it significantly boosts consumption in cities.

Farmers positioned near urban centers are set to benefit from an increased demand for animal proteins. Market research for 2026 highlights a growing preference for poultry and pork; while poultry is winning due to its short production cycle, the demand for pork is rising in tandem with improved middle-class incomes and evolving diets.

For the smallholder farmer, 2026 is not a year to fear the giants of large-scale production. While experts often vouch for economies of scale, the reality is that smallholders remain the majority.

Success this year will be pegged on strength in numbers. By leveraging national and county government policy support and embracing the cooperative movement, smallholders can amalgamate their produce and gain formidable bargaining power.

In 2026, no smallholder should operate as an island. The most significant hurdle remains the cost of livestock feeds. Our heavy reliance on rain-fed pastures leaves us vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

For our pastoral communities, who provide a massive portion of the meat supply, 2026 must be the year of feed conservation and preservation.

To sustain production throughout the year, farmers must move beyond the mercy of the clouds and promote storage techniques that cushion against potential droughts.

Ultimately, it is upon every individual farmer to conduct a scan of their specific environment and adjust their plans accordingly.

Like a skilled sailor, you must use this knowledge to adjust your sails in your favor. I wish you a prosperous 2026 and look forward to sharing more insights in Smart Harvest as we navigate this promising year together.

Dr Othieno is a veterinary surgeon and currently the head of communications at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Kenya. The views expressed here are not necessarily those of FAO but his own.