World Athletics Championships: Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi cruises into 800m final

US' athlete Bryce Hoppel (L), Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Spain's Mohamed Attaoui compete in the men's 800m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 18, 2025. (Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi underlined his growing reputation on the global stage after powering into the men’s 800 metres final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The 19-year-old held his nerve in a tense semifinal, clocking 1:43.47 to secure second place behind Spain’s Mohamed Attaoui, who won the heat in 1:43.18. Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson also impressed, breaking his national record with 1:43.72 to claim the final automatic spot.

The result means Wanyonyi will line up in Sunday’s final against some of the world’s best middle-distance runners, continuing Kenya’s proud tradition in the two-lap race.

Earlier, the opening semifinal saw Canada’s reigning world champion Marco Arop qualify in style, crossing the line in 1:45.09 alongside Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati, who matched him stride for stride. Ireland’s Mark English finished third in 1:45.47, falling short of the qualifying mark.

The second semifinal produced fireworks, with Ireland’s Cian McPhillips storming to victory in a new national record of 1:43.18. He edged Britain’s Max Burgin (1:43.37) in a scintillating duel, while 2019 world champion Donavan Brazier of the USA returned to form with 1:43.82 — enough to qualify as one of the two fastest losers.

With three men dipping under 1:44 in that race, the depth and quality of the 800m field were on full display.

The eight-man final is now set, featuring Arop (Canada), Sedjati (Algeria), McPhillips (Ireland), Burgin (Great Britain), Attaoui (Spain), Wanyonyi (Kenya), Anderson (Jamaica), and Brazier (USA).