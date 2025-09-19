Stage set for an exciting school kids cross country in Cheptigit

Legend Japhen Kimutai with coaches and athletes at his Complete Sports Athletic Centre camp, Kaptagat area Eldoret City in Uasin Gishu County on September 18,2025. [Peter chieng, Standard]

The stage is set for a thrilling school children's cross-country in Cheptigit on Saturday.

More than 300 potential athletes have been assembled for the inaugural event dubbed Cheptigit-German Cross Country Run, organisers have said.

Schools, both primary and secondary, around Cheptigit in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu will be fielding 20 cross country runners each for the inaugural competition.

The competition will take place hours ahead of the 2025 Berlin marathon watch party sponsored by the German Embassy.

Budding cross-country athletes will battle for honours at the Complete Sports Training Centre grounds.

Complete Sports Training Centre director, former 800m Commonwealth champion Japheth Kimutai said winners will secure one year academic sponsorship.

The retired athlete said the Cheptigit-German Cross Country Run will be staged annually just a day before the Berlin Marathon.

“We want to build education and sports and at the same grow friendship between Kenyans and the Germans. We will eager and ready to watch the Berlin Marathon live after the cross-country race sponsored by the German Embassy,” said Kimutai.

According to Kimutai, participants who will show great potential during the Saturday race will be mentored and their talents nurtured as they continue with their education.

“At Complete Sports, we have helped our athletes to secure scholarships in top universities and colleges across the world and that is why we want more students to compete and some of them might access these opportunities.

“The competition will be happening every year as long as the Berlin Marathon is still running,” Kimutai said during the pre-race conference at Complete Sports.

Cheptigit High School teacher in charge of sports Kevin Kiprono said students who have been competing in school games will be featured in tomorrow’s contest.

“We expect students who have reached the regional level in athletics events at school competitions to take part and showcase their talents. It will be important for their preparations for next year,” Kiprono said.

He said most participants from the Cheptigit community in Kaptagat are inspired by athletes such as multiple world champion Faith Kipyegon and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge who train at Complete Sports.