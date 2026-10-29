Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ukraine says at least 13 killed in Russian attack on train station

By AFP | Oct. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on October 29, 2026, shows what is presented by the military institution as Russian sappers conducting demining operation in the vicinity of the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. [AFP]

At least 13 people were killed when a Russian drone slammed into a platform at the Dnipro railway station in central Ukraine, where a train was parked, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

"Thirteen people were killed in a Russian attack on Dnipro. At least five more were wounded," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram.

Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov also lamented "a tragedy" in the city, saying on social media that "a drone hit a civilian electric train".

"Many people have been killed. Lots are wounded," he said.

The state Ukrainian Railways operator said a jet-powered Russian drone had hit the Dnipro train station.

"The strike hit one of the platforms, where train No. 866 Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia was at the time," it said on Telegram.

An elevated threat level had been announced, according to the rail company's chief, Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

"But unfortunately there were still a large number of people on the platform," he said on Facebook.

Russia has fired drones on trains across Ukraine since the first days of its 2022 invasion -- destroying hundreds of locomotives and killing several railway workers.

In September alone, passengers were evacuated from more than 5,800 Ukrainian train services due to the threat of Russian drone strikes, the national railway operator told AFP.

The country's vast train network is a vital form of transport in the country, where journeys between east and west can take 24 hours.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine War Dnipro Drone Attack Ukraine Civilian Casualties Russian Drone Strike
.

Latest Stories

Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
13 mins ago
Why soil testing and mapping should be every farmer's first step
Opinion
By Nora Berrahmouni
36 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
National
By Standard Reporter
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
By Standard Reporter 43 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
By Gentrix Osano 43 mins ago
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
By Prestone Murunga 43 mins ago
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
By Irene Githinji 43 mins ago
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved