Iran FM says US will 'bitterly regret' precedent set by sinking ship

By AFP | Mar. 5, 2026
The Texas Voyager oil tanker sits anchored off the coast of Chevron's El Segundo Refinery in El Segundo, California on March 4, 2026. [AFP]

Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araghchi accused the United States of committing an atrocity by sinking an Iranian navy ship off Sri Lanka and warned it would "bitterly regret" the precedent set.

"The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he posted on X.

"Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set", he added.

