×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway, kills two

By AFP | Oct. 20, 2025

 

An ACT Airlines Boeing 747-400 cargo aircraft, wet leased by Emirates SkyCargo, is seen in the water after veering off the runway during landing on the north runway of Hong Kong's international airport on October 20, 2025, and skidded into the sea, killing two. [AFP]

A cargo plane veered off a runway Monday during landing in Hong Kong, hit a security patrol car and then skidded into the sea, leaving two men in the vehicle dead, authorities said.

Officials said an investigation would aim to determine what caused the Boeing aircraft to leave the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport, one of the busiest in the world for air cargo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The plane's damaged fuselage was left partly submerged in the sea water that borders the airport, with its emergency evacuation slide extended following one of the most serious incidents since the hub began operations in 1998.

Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong, said the cargo plane from Dubai "went off from the north runway upon landing and crashed through the fence and into the sea" at around 4 am (2000 GMT Sunday).

Yiu said the patrol car was not on the runway at the time of the accident, and that "it was the aircraft that veered off the runway to hit the patrol car, which was outside the fence" and pushed it into the water.

A 30-year-old man aboard the ground vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene while another, aged 41, died after being rushed to hospital.

Both men were retrieved from the sunken car by divers around five metres (16 feet) from the shore.

Emirates airlines said the plane's crew were confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard.

Emirates added the involved plane was on a temporary short-term, or "wet", lease from Act Airlines, which operated the aircraft.

Abrupt turn

Yiu said that "weather and runway conditions were safe and meet all conditions for runway operation" at the moment of the incident.

Officials provided a diagram that showed the plane abruptly turning left halfway down the length of the runway.

The aircraft did not send an emergency signal and gave no reply when radioed by the airport, officials added.

The airport's north runway was temporarily closed on Monday, while the other two runways remained operational.

The incident was not expected to impact airport operations, Yiu said.

A spokesman for the Transport and Logistics Bureau expressed deep concern over the incident, adding that the Air Accident Investigation Authority will "actively investigate the cause of the accident".

Police said they will not rule out launching a criminal investigation.

Helicopters from the Government Flying Service and vessels from the Fire Services Department have been deployed, according to media reports.

Hong Kong began flight operations on its third runway last November, with the city's airport being among the busiest in the world.

The expansion project cost HK$142 billion ($18 billion) and took eight years of construction, with officials saying it would keep the city's airport competitive as an aviation hub.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Hong Kong International Airport Hong Kong International Airport Accident Hong Kong International Airport Cargo Plane
.

Latest Stories

KQ went out of its way to ensure swift, dignified return of body
KQ went out of its way to ensure swift, dignified return of body
Opinion
By Lois Mbewa
3 hrs ago
Ending tribal voting is the best way Kenyans can honour Raila
Opinion
By Kigotho Njenga
3 hrs ago
Raila's last wish cheated community out of exploitative burial rites
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Beyond the grave: Even in death, Raila refuses to leave the stage
By Edwin Nyarangi and Phillip Muasya 3 hrs ago
Beyond the grave: Even in death, Raila refuses to leave the stage
All systems go as 2025 KCSE exams start, CBC awaits next week
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
All systems go as 2025 KCSE exams start, CBC awaits next week
Kalonzo, Opposition leaders skip Mashujaa Day ceremony in Kitui
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Kalonzo, Opposition leaders skip Mashujaa Day ceremony in Kitui
How we buried a hero on Sunday and crowned 'hypocrites' on Monday
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
How we buried a hero on Sunday and crowned 'hypocrites' on Monday
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved