×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nepal president says seeking solution to crisis 'as soon as possible'

By AFP | Sep. 11, 2025

Protesters gather outside Nepal's army headquarters during a curfew imposed to restore law and order in Kathmandu on September 11, 2025. [AFP]

Nepal's president said Thursday he was seeking an end to the crisis that has engulfed the Himalayan nation since deadly protests this week ousted the prime minister and left parliament in flames.

"I am consulting and making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country within the constitutional framework," President Ramchandra Paudel said in a statement.

"I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the protesting citizens."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KP Sharma Oli, 73, a four-time prime minister, resigned Tuesday in the face of protests. His whereabouts are unknown.

Constitutionally, 80-year-old Paudel should invite the leader of the largest parliamentary party to form a government.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel held talks with key figures and "representatives of Gen Z" on Wednesday, a military spokesperson said, referring to the loose umbrella title of the protest movement.

The army has imposed a curfew in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, after the worst violence in two decades.

Paudel urged Nepalis to "practice restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order in the country".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nepal Unrest Protest in Nepal President seek end in crisis Himalayan Nation
.

Latest Stories

Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Opinion
By Saleh Maalim Alio
2 hrs ago
Data and evidence key to improving learning outcomes
Opinion
By Richard King
2 hrs ago
Our 'Singapore dream' will be actualised by Gen Zs, not Ruto
Opinion
By David Kipruto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
By Jacinta Mutura and Emmanuel Kipchumba 2 hrs ago
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved