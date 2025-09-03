China's V-Day commemorations a call for world peace

Members of the joint military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army take part in a training for the upcoming V-Day military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2025. [AFP]

The upcoming V-Day military parade in Beijing will be a significant occasion to demonstrate China's determination, will and capacity to resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to firmly uphold world peace.

The parade on Sept. 3 will highlight the Chinese military's recent advancements in modernization. It is an important part of the country's commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Eighty years after the end of World War II, the global peace deficit is increasing markedly due to geopolitical conflicts, hegemony and unilateralism, among other challenges. Humanity now stands at a crossroads, encountering a stark choice: dialogue or confrontation, win-win cooperation or zero-sum games.

Against the backdrop of this worrying and uncertain international situation, the anniversary of the victory offers a pivotal moment for all to learn from history and work together to build a future free from the scourge of devastating wars.

A capable builder and upholder of global peace, China stands ready to firmly safeguard the post-WWII international order and defend international fairness and justice together with other countries.

From the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, China has been actively promoting peace by putting forward and implementing global initiatives focused on development, security and civilization. These initiatives have won widespread support and participation, and have contributed significantly to boosting shared prosperity and world peace.

Participants take part in a training for the upcoming V-Day military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2025. [Xinhua]

Peace is vital for the prosperity and well-being of all peoples, and requires the efforts of all.

The international community must act to build and cherish a world steeped in harmony rather than hostility. The historical tragedies should never be repeated, any resurgence of militarism and fascism must be opposed, and seeking solutions through the barrels of loaded guns should be abandoned.

China was the main theater in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War. The Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression from 1931 to 1945 was the first to break out in the world war, and it lasted the longest. The war caused over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties, including more than 300,000 people killed by Japanese troops in the Nanjing Massacre.

The traumatic experiences of war make Chinese people value peace all the more. Among those to participate in the V-Day parade are China's peacekeepers. China is the largest contributor of peacekeeping troops among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. The stronger China grows, the more secure the world will be.

The Chinese nation will not allow itself to be humiliated or bullied again, as it was by imperialist powers in the past. Following a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, China has never infringed upon an inch of land that belongs to another country, and its leadership has repeatedly declared that the country will never seek hegemony or expansion.

China is advancing its modernization -- characterized by a peaceful development path -- and striving for a peaceful, stable global environment in cooperation with the international community.

As the world is turning its eyes to Beijing, the grand V-Day commemorations convey a crystal clear message: it's time to work as one to build a world of lasting peace and universal security.