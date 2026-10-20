Music producer Refigah Heviweit receives National Heroes Medal

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President William Ruto, musician Yusuf Noah, popularly known as Refigah Heviweit (centre), and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret.

Music producer Yusuf Noah, popularly known as Refigah Heviweit, has received the National Heroes Medal for his contribution to Kenya’s contemporary music industry.

President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed jointly conferred the state honour on Noah during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on Tuesday, October 20.

Noah was recognised for his contribution to the development of Kenyan music through Grandpa Records, his promotion of Nubian cultural heritage through the Sabala Festival and his community support initiatives.

He is credited with helping promote Kenyan music at a time when foreign sounds dominated local airwaves.

Through Grandpa Records, he worked to expand the reach of local artists and strengthen the position of Kenyan music in the regional entertainment industry.

Beyond music production, Noah has promoted Nubian culture through the Sabala Festival and other cultural platforms aimed at introducing the community's traditions to international audiences.

He also supported vulnerable families during the COVID-19 pandemic through initiatives such as Simama na Kibra.

Noah was among 31 people recognised in the arts category in the 2026 national honours list released by the National Heroes Council.

Other figures in the category include veteran performing artist Ian Mbugua, musician Ben Kaye Chemosi, popularly known as Professor Kissinger, and comedian Nick Kwach.

Mbugua was recognised for his contribution to the creative industry as an actor, singer, director, adjudicator and educator.

Chemosi was honoured for more than five decades of contribution to Kenyan music and the preservation of Sabaot cultural heritage, while Kwach was recognised for his work in theatre, acting, comedy and creative production.

The National Heroes Council named 264 Kenyans across 14 categories for the 2026 honours, with 46 people recognised posthumously.

Mashujaa Day is celebrated annually on October 20 to honour people whose contributions have shaped Kenya's history and development.

The awards recognise service across fields including arts, culture, sports, education, public service and human rights.