The Standard

When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants

By Anjellah N. Owino | Dec. 27, 2025
The Late Raila Odinga.[FILE,Standard]

Following Raila Odinga’s death on October 15, tribute songs flew in from Kenya and Tanzania. Musician and visual artist Coster Ojwang released the song Raila Odinga, hip-hop artist King Kaka’s was titled Baba, gospel musician Christina Shusho released Pumzika Baba, Ken wa Maria released Raila Apumzika, and several more artistes, including Rayvanny, Prince Indah, Elisha Toto, Bahati, Vinny Flava, and Ken wa Maria.

The statesman is remembered for his love of music and riddles during political rallies and interviews.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

