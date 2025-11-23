Uasin Gishu to host 98th Kenya Music Cultural festivals

A cultural group perform a Kikuyu folk dance in the preliminary festivals. [Courtesy]

Uasin Gishu County prepares to host this years’ Kenya Music and Cultural Festivals, scheduled for November 30 to December 8, 2025.

Held under the theme “Threads of Culture, Weaves of Opportunity,” the 2025 festival aims to spotlight the role of cultural heritage in fostering unity, creativity, and socio-economic growth.

Moi Girls’ High School, Eldoret is one of the main venues selected to host performances and participants.

The county, which emerged second-best overall in last year’s edition held in Voi, is now positioning itself as a premier cultural destination, with officials confident of delivering the

most memorable festival yet.

This week, the National Organising Committee, led by Festival Chair Patrick Ngere, paid a courtesy call on Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii before touring the venue. The visit aimed to

assess the county’s preparedness and evaluate facilities designated for the event.

Governor Bii reaffirming the county's full commitment to hosting a successful festival. He emphasised the significance of cultural expression in uniting communities and driving

socio-economic progress.

“Culture and music are the heartbeat of our nation. They are fundamental to a nation's identity, unity, and spirit acting as a vital force that connects generations and inspires

collective action,” he said.

He noted that the festival will foster community engagement, boost local businesses through increased visitor spending, and attract tourists who will support local services.

He added that Uasin Gishu was honoured to host the national event and pledged his administration’s unwavering support to ensure its success.

County Executive Committee Member for Culture and Heritage, Eng. Lucy Ngendo, expressed optimism about the county’s readiness, saying the team was fully prepared to deliver

a world-class cultural experience.

“We appreciate the team from the Festival National Organising Committee. We are ready to host and support the event to ensure its success. The facilities are impressive, and we

value the synergy created. We are prepared to work with partners to make these festivals the best,” she said.

Ngendo noted that beyond entertainment, the festivals will play a key role in supporting livelihoods and contributing to national development through the promotion of cultural and

creative industries.

Chief Officer for Culture and Heritage, Eunice Suter, affirmed that the county was committed to safeguarding cultural heritage and enhancing the arts as a pillar of economic

prosperity.

“The county government is dedicated to safeguarding our cultural heritage and advancing the arts as a pathway to economic prosperity,” she said.

Ngere disclosed that this year’s edition is expected to attract over 25,000 participants a milestone that reflects the festival’s expanding reach and cultural diversity.

“We expect to have 25,000 participants in this year’s festival, showcasing diverse performances and cultural expressions our biggest achievement yet,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities in Eldoret and confirmed that President William Samoei Ruto is expected to officiate the grand gala on December 8 as the Chief Guest.