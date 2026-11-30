Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has been forced to turn away some Cabinet Secretaries due to a quoram hitch in the House. [File, Standard]

With weighty issues on abductions, insecurity, the electoral process and the county’s ballooning debt, among others, boggling the minds of Kenyans, the Senate, which is supposed to oversight state officers and audit national queries, is in slumber.

This month alone, the Senate on several occasions failed to raise the 15-senator threshold that makes a quorum – out of 67 members – forcing Speaker Amason Kingi to adjourn sittings with Cabinet Secretaries with major national queries to respond to being turned away.