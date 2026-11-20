Rigathi Gachagua wife, Pastor Dorcas at their Wamunyoro residence, on October 26, 2026. [Courtesy, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas, opens up about the painful memories of her husband’s impeachment, revealing how the political fallout affected her family and why she has forgiven President William Ruto but will never forget. She also discusses marriage, faith, politics and her continued commitment to championing the boy child and vulnerable communities, writes Mike Kihaki.

How much influence do you exercise over your husband?