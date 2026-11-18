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President William Ruto delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address to Parliament on November 18, 2026, defending his administration’s economic record amid rising public debt. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has defended his economic record, citing the shilling’s recovery, higher foreign exchange reserves and repayment of a major external debt obligation as evidence of improved stability.

Speaking during his fourth State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, Ruto recalled the economic pressures Kenya faced in 2022, including elevated inflation, a weakening shilling, rising borrowing costs and concerns about the country’s ability to meet its external debt obligations.

He told Parliament that the economy had since recovered, with the shilling trading at about Sh129 to the US dollar, compared with nearly Sh162 at its weakest point.

Ruto also cited foreign exchange reserves, which he said had risen from US$7.8 billion (about Sh1.01 trillion) in 2022 to a peak of US$15.3 billion (about Sh1.99 trillion) this year.

He further pointed to the repayment of a US$2 billion (about Sh259.8 billion) Eurobond obligation that fell due in June 2024, saying the move protected Kenya’s financial standing and restored investor confidence.

However, the repayment involved refinancing rather than a single payment from government reserves.

Kenya issued a US$1.5 billion (about Sh194.8 billion) Eurobond in February 2024 and used most of the proceeds to buy back about US$1.44 billion (about Sh187.1 billion) of the maturing bond.

The remaining payment was covered using part of a World Bank budget support loan.

The President also told Parliament that commercial lending rates had fallen from 17.2 per cent in November 2024 to 14.4 per cent in October 2026, making credit more affordable for businesses and households.

Despite the improved indicators cited by Ruto, Kenya’s public debt has continued to rise, reaching Sh13.47 trillion at the end of August 2026, according to the National Treasury.

Domestic debt accounted for Sh7.67 trillion while external debt stood at Sh5.80 trillion.

The debt figure is equivalent to 72.3 per cent of gross domestic product, according to the World Bank, which warned that rising borrowing costs were limiting the government’s ability to fund essential services and development projects.

In its November 2026 economic update, the World Bank noted that interest payments absorbed about one-third of government revenue, while Kenya remained at high risk of debt distress.

It also warned that increased domestic borrowing was exposing banks to more government debt and raising the risk of crowding out private-sector credit.

The President acknowledged that food and energy pressures had pushed inflation higher in October, even as he maintained that the government had worked to lower the cost of essential goods and services.

Ruto said the administration’s economic approach was aimed at reducing household expenses while increasing productivity, employment and opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

He also argued that a stable shilling, managed inflation and lower lending rates would support farmers, businesses, investors and families.

The address comes as the government faces pressure over the cost of living and the amount of public revenue going towards debt repayment, with the World Bank warning that interest costs continue to constrain public spending.