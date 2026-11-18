Audio By Vocalize

Security beefed up around Parliament buildings ahead of President William Ruto State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Security has been tightened in and around Parliament ahead of President William Ruto’s State of the Nation address on today afternoon.

The number of police officers deployed at the entrances to the Senate and National Assembly had increased ahead of the President’s visit.

Security beefed up around Parliament buildings ahead of President William Ruto State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ruto is expected to address a joint sitting of the two Houses, outlining his administration’s achievements and challenges during his four years in office.

The address comes ahead of the 2027 General Election, in which Kenyans will elect national and county leaders for the next five-year term. It is expected to be his final State of the Nation address before the polls.

Security beefed up around Parliament buildings ahead of President William Ruto State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Under Article 132 of the Constitution, the President is required to address Parliament once every year and report on measures taken and progress made in upholding the country’s national values.

The address also provides an opportunity to report on the country’s progress in key sectors, including the economy, health and security. Security beefed up around Parliament buildings ahead of President William Ruto State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenyans are awaiting with bated breath to hear if the Kenya Kwanza administration has met its promises, amid growing public dissatisfacation.